"Double standards everywhere": Internet divided after Sydney Sweeney compares her bathwater soap with the "idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater"

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:58 GMT
Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi (Images via Getty)
American actress Sydney Sweeney recently clapped back at critics of her bathwater soap collab with men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch. The Emmy-nominated actress addressed the issue in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which was published on August 20.

The Anyone But You actress recalled the social media buzz around her collab and compared it with Australian actor Jacob Elordi’s viral risqué scene from his 2023 movie Saltburn. Notably, Sweeney and Elordi co-starred together in HBO’s American television series Euphoria.

On August 21, 2025, the X account of Pop Base noted that the actress had commented on the backlash.

“Sydney Sweeney comments on the backlash from her bathwater soap: 'It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,'” the post read.
The actress further responded to the online chatter, quipping:

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Meanwhile, the news that Sydney Sweeney had opened up about the negative reception of her collab with the men’s personal hygiene company Dr. Squatch quickly went viral. The X post of Pop Base also generated mixed reactions.

One X user compared the double standards about how people view things. Seemingly in agreement with the actress, they wrote:

“So Jacob’s bathwater is 'cute' but Sydney’s is a crime?? double standards everywhere would u buy either tho?
Several netizens doubled down on the double standards.

Meanwhile, some netizens disagreed with Sydney Sweeney, objecting to her limited-edition soap collaboration. An X user also called it a marketing stunt and dismissed the idea of “girls hating.”

Sydney Sweeney’s viral bathwater soap explored

Sydney Sweeney, per USA Today, teamed up with Dr. Squatch in May 2025 to launch the soap. The limited-edition soap collaboration was called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss and reportedly contained her bathwater. At the time of its release, the actress said:

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap… It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”
Per The Hollywood Reporter, it reportedly sold out in seconds. The collaboration was a follow-up to the body wash commercial, which the actress shot for the same brand last year. USA Today reported that both campaigns racked up millions of views.

For the unversed, this was not the only campaign of the actress that sparked backlash. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney also made headlines for a jeans ad she did for the clothing brand American Eagle in July of this year.

A clip of the actress saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” reportedly ignited controversy.

