7 dark comedies to watch if you loved 'Honey Don't!'

The movie Honey Don't! Blends comedy and crime in ways that feel exciting and refreshing. The 2025 movie from Ethan Coen offers the audience a perfect blend of humor and mystery.

The movie's premise follows Honey O'Donahue (portrayed by Margaret Qualley), a small city private investigator. She starts working on a case of a young woman's mysterious death. As the story progresses, the investigation leads her into a risky territory involving a questionable church. The film features compelling performances from Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Charlie Day.

Honey Don't! represents the second installment in Coen's planned homosexual B-movie trilogy. The neo-noir style blends with dark humor to create something special.

Fans who enjoy this unique blend will find similar movies to explore. These recommendations share the same DNA of comedy, crime, and engaging characters that make Honey Don't! so engaging.

Fargo, Vengeance, Brick, and four other dark comedies to watch if you liked Honey Don't!

1) Drive-Away Dolls

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Drive-Away Dolls comes from the same creative makers behind Honey Don't!. Ethan Coen directed this crime comedy and had Tricia Cooke as his co-writer. The premise of the story centres on two young women seeking a new start in life through a road trip.

However, their journey turns unexpectedly when they encounter incompetent criminals. Geraldine Viswanathan stars alongside Margaret and Beanie Feldstein. The supporting cast includes Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, and Colman Domingo.

The movie serves as the first entry in the homosexual B-movie trilogy. It shares the same cheeky elements that make Honey Don't! work so well. The film balances comedy and action in ways that feel engaging and natural.

Drive-Away Dolls is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Kid Detective

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Kid Detective presents a more intense take on the detective comedy genre. Morgan even wrote and directed this mystery crime movie. Adam Brody portrays the role of Abe Applebaum, a former child detective whose career came to a halt on bad terms. He failed to solve a crucial case years ago and could not recover from the failure.

He proceeds to work as an adult detective, and Abe gets a chance at redemption. A young girl hires him to investigate the mysterious death of her partner. The case compels Abe to confront his past failures and current limitations. Wendy Crewson, Tzi Ma, and Sophie Nelisse round out the ensemble cast.

The movie explores themes of second chances and lost innocence. Much like Honey Don't!, this movie blends emotional depth and humor through various sequences.

The Kid Detective is available to view on Amazon Prime.

3) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie helped revive the neo-noir comedy trope. Shane Black, the director and writer, directed and wrote this crime film. The story adapts elements from Brett Halliday's 1941 book. The premise of this film follows Harry Lockhart (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.), a thief who accidentally lands an acting gig.

To prepare for the part, Harry shadows a private investigator portrayed by Val Kilmer. Their partnership leads them into a complex murder mystery. Michelle Monaghan and Corbin Bernsen complete the ensemble cast.

The movie uses sharp dialogue and unexpected plot turns to keep the audience engaged. This movie shares similar comedy and crime themes that define Honey Don't!. Both films feature ordinary individuals thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available on AppleTV+ for viewers to watch.

4) The Nice Guys

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie brings Shane Black's signature style to 1970s Los Angeles. The director co-wrote the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi. The story's premise includes Jackson Healy (portrayed by Russell Crowe), a muscle for hire who teams up with a private investigator, Holland March (portrayed by Ryan Gosling).

They go to search for a missing young woman in this comedy, but the investigation leads to a deadly political conspiracy that threatens their lives.

The cast includes Matt Bomer, Angourie Rice, and Kim Basing, who also star in Honey Don't!. The movie captures the neo-noir atmosphere while delivering modern comedy. The Nice Guys proves that buddy cop comedies can work within darker crime stories.

This crime comedy is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

5) Fargo

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film represents the gold standard of dark criminal comedies. Ethan Ceon and Joel created this masterpiece that influenced countless movies afterward. Frances McDormand portrays the role of Police Chief Marge Gunderson with accurate deadpan delivery. The premise of this film follows her investigation into murders connected to a kidnapping plan.

A car salesman, portrayed by William H. Macy, arranges his wife's kidnapping. He needs the ransom money to pay off his debts. Peter Stormare and Steve Buscemi play the incompetent kidnappers whose plans go terribly wrong.

The movie is filmed in snowy Minnesota, creating an eccentric atmosphere. This movie balances humor and violence in ways that influence later movies like Honey Don't!

Fargo is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Vengeance

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Vengeance offers a new, refreshing take on the fish-out-of-water crime comedy. The movie is written and directed by B.J. Novak in West Texas. He also stars as Ben Manalowitz, a New York journalist who goes to attend the funeral of a woman he barely knew from a short, intimate encounter. Her family believes Ben was her boyfriend and wants him to investigate her death.

He embarks on this unlikely journey but gets too invested as the story progresses. The ensemble cast includes Dove Cameron, Boyd Holbrook, and Ashton Kutcher. The movie explores cultural differences between rural and urban America.

Like Honey Don't!, it employs comedy to examine serious social issues. Vengeance proves that dark comedies can tackle contemporary themes with accuracy.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Brick

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie transplants classic noir elements into a high school setting. Rian Johnson created this mystery thriller. The premise of this story follows Brendan Frye (portrayed by Joseph Gordon Levitt), a student investigating the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. The trail leads him into the underground criminal syndicate.

The movie employs traditional noir plotting and dialogue within a teenage world. Brick proves that genre conventions can work in unpredictable settings. The movie shares Honey Don't!'s potential to blend familiar elements refreshingly.

These seven movies capture the same spirit that makes Honey Don't! engaging. Every movie combines dark comedy with crime elements in unique ways. They prove that this genre continues to evolve and surprise viewers.

