Where to watch F1 (2025)? Streaming details explored

Joseph Kosinski's sports drama F1 (2025) was theatrically released on June 27, 2025. The film is set in the high-revving world of Formula 1 racing. It follows the story of retired F1 driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, as he returns as a mentor to a budding young driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), to help the struggling team regain its previous glory.

Ad

The movie also starred Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, among others. F1 (2025) is available for digital purchase from August 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Other platforms such as Apple TV, Plex, and Peacock will distribute the film for digital viewing at a later date, allowing audiences to rent or buy it.

As an Apple Originals production, the film will stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run. Although no official streaming date has been made public yet, an early report indicates that it could be released on the platform around three months after its theatrical release.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream F1 (2025)?

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

F1 (2025) was available to purchase and rent digitally on August 22, 2025, through Amazon Prime Video. Other services, including Apple TV, Plex, and Peacock, will also release the movie for home viewing at a later date. Here is a breakdown of the available and future options for streaming and digital availability:

Ad

Amazon Prime Video : The movie can be rented in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. Rentals give the audience 30 days to begin viewing and 48 hours to complete once started viewing. Purchase is offered in SD, HD, and UHD for $24.99, which gives unlimited streaming across supported devices.

: The movie can be rented in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. Rentals give the audience 30 days to begin viewing and 48 hours to complete once started viewing. Purchase is offered in SD, HD, and UHD for $24.99, which gives unlimited streaming across supported devices. Apple TV : The movie is expected to be available for rent on Apple TV for approximately $5.99, with buying alternatives at around $19.99. Content bought can be streamed or downloaded to watch offline. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ post-theatrical run, probably in October or November 2025.

: The movie is expected to be available for rent on Apple TV for approximately $5.99, with buying alternatives at around $19.99. Content bought can be streamed or downloaded to watch offline. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ post-theatrical run, probably in October or November 2025. Plex : The film is likely to be released for digital rent or buy, with standard view windows like other digital services.

: The film is likely to be released for digital rent or buy, with standard view windows like other digital services. Peacock: The movie is expected to be available to stream on Peacock from October 2025. Following streaming trends for similar motorsport and racing movies, this release schedule aligns with Peacock's typical approach of making movies available a couple of months following their theatrical release.

Ad

Pricing and availability may vary depending on device and location, so it is recommended to check each platform for the latest information.

About F1 (2025)

Ad

F1 (2025) follows Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver whose racing career ended in a 1993 crash. Years later, he is approached by his old teammate to help the struggling APXGP team stay in business and not be sold. Sonny assists young driver Joshua Pearce through contemporary racing while gaining some more experience and expertise for himself.

They experience technical issues, team relationships, and competitive racing throughout the season. In the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sonny prioritized the team's success over himself, allowing Joshua to gain a crucial win and ensuring APXGP's future.

Ad

Also read: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announce they’ve adopted their first child.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More