Where to watch F1 (2025)? Streaming details explored

Joseph Kosinski's sports drama F1 (2025) was theatrically released on June 27, 2025. The film is set in the high-revving world of Formula 1 racing. It follows the story of retired F1 driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, as he returns as a mentor to a budding young driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), to help the struggling team regain its previous glory.
The movie also starred Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, among others. F1 (2025) is available for digital purchase from August 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Other platforms such as Apple TV, Plex, and Peacock will distribute the film for digital viewing at a later date, allowing audiences to rent or buy it.
As an Apple Originals production, the film will stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run. Although no official streaming date has been made public yet, an early report indicates that it could be released on the platform around three months after its theatrical release.
Where to stream F1 (2025)?
F1 (2025) was available to purchase and rent digitally on August 22, 2025, through Amazon Prime Video. Other services, including Apple TV, Plex, and Peacock, will also release the movie for home viewing at a later date. Here is a breakdown of the available and future options for streaming and digital availability:
- Amazon Prime Video: The movie can be rented in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. Rentals give the audience 30 days to begin viewing and 48 hours to complete once started viewing. Purchase is offered in SD, HD, and UHD for $24.99, which gives unlimited streaming across supported devices.
- Apple TV: The movie is expected to be available for rent on Apple TV for approximately $5.99, with buying alternatives at around $19.99. Content bought can be streamed or downloaded to watch offline. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ post-theatrical run, probably in October or November 2025.
- Plex: The film is likely to be released for digital rent or buy, with standard view windows like other digital services.
- Peacock: The movie is expected to be available to stream on Peacock from October 2025. Following streaming trends for similar motorsport and racing movies, this release schedule aligns with Peacock's typical approach of making movies available a couple of months following their theatrical release.
Pricing and availability may vary depending on device and location, so it is recommended to check each platform for the latest information.
About F1 (2025)
F1 (2025) follows Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver whose racing career ended in a 1993 crash. Years later, he is approached by his old teammate to help the struggling APXGP team stay in business and not be sold. Sonny assists young driver Joshua Pearce through contemporary racing while gaining some more experience and expertise for himself.
They experience technical issues, team relationships, and competitive racing throughout the season. In the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sonny prioritized the team's success over himself, allowing Joshua to gain a crucial win and ensuring APXGP's future.
