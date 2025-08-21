7 best Jason Statham movies to watch in 2025

Jason Statham is an actor who has carved out a niche in Hollywood with roles filled with adrenaline and grit. Starting at the street-level roles of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, Statham established his reputation as a no-nonsense tough-guy. In a few years, his filmography transitioned to car chases and street brawls with films like The Transporter, Crank, and The Mechanic.

Ad

Of course, the Fast & Furious franchise propelled Statham to another level. Furious 7, the movie Statham made his franchise debut, is the highest-grossing entry in the series, with $1.5 billion worldwide. He went on to take on some action legends in The Expendables and narrowly avoided some prehistoric jaws in The Meg.

In real life, a background in competitive diving and martial arts brings legitimacy and credibility to the crazy stunts his fans love to watch. For many, Jason is one of the few big-ticket action stars of the modern era.

Ad

Trending

Furious 7, The Transporter, and 5 other best Jason Statham films to rewatch

7) Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Rent or Buy)

Still from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

A 1998 British crime film directed by Guy Ritchie, marking Jason Statham's first major screen presence as the mouthy street vendor, Bacon. The narrative centers around four friends who find themselves in debt to an underworld bigwig when a card game goes bad.

Ad

In their mad rush to find a solution, their attempt only becomes interlaced with a gang of crooks, a bunch of antique shotguns, and escalating misunderstandings. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Vinnie Jones and Jason Flemyng, with interweaving plot lines.

Situated in London's East End, the film employs a unique visual style with a tightly crafted narrative structure. This was among the earliest films in Jason Statham's career, and people took notice of his films henceforth.

Ad

6) The Beekeeper (Prime Video)

Still from The Beekeeper (Image via Amazon MGM)

The Beekeeper is an action film directed by David Ayer, starring Jason Statham as the lead, Adam Clay, a man with a double life. Adam spends his daytime hours maintaining hives found on a secluded farm. However, once upon a time, he had been an operative of an intelligence outfit operating in secrecy and without government endorsement, known as The Beekeepers.

Ad

When a woman (Phylicia Rashad), the landowner where Adam conducted his work, fell victim to a phone scam and was driven to su*cide, Adam embarked on a vendetta against those who had defrauded her. The chronicle follows Adam as he combines his skills from his former life to seek his brand of justice.

After a long stint in ensembles, this movie reestablishes Jason as the action star that he is.

Ad

5) Crank (Rent or Buy)

Still from Crank (Image via Lionsgate)

Crank, starring Jason Statham as Chev Chelios, the British hitman who finds out that he has been poisoned and hence needs to keep his adrenaline pumping to stay alive. The film takes us through Chev's story of trying to find his conspirators, involving a set of unpredictable confrontations across LA.

Ad

Featuring a variety of action-based scenes ranging from altercations with gangsters to chaotic chases and confrontations. Directors Brian Taylor and Mark Neveldine injected Crank with a kinetic style emphasizing speed and a sense of space to accentuate the urgency of Chev's dilemma.

The Chev Chelios character made a comeback in the 2009 sequel Crank: High Voltage, which picked up the story from the first film.

4) Hobbs & Shaw (Netflix)

Still from Hobbs & Shaw (Image via Universal)

Hobbs & Shaw is an action movie released in 2019 and a direct sequel to the Fast & Furious series. The film features Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The plot revolves around Hobbs and Shaw, two adversaries who are compelled to join forces to keep a cyber-enhanced menace, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), away from his nefarious plans.

Ad

Travelling across many countries, the action comes with high-intensity car chases, hand-to-hand clashes, and teamwork coordination. Vanessa Kirby plays Hattie Shaw, an MI6 agent with connections to the main characters. The film puts on display how very different Hobbs, the cop, acts from Shaw, the ex-British special forces operative.

Hobbs & Shaw essentially escalates Jason Statham's Fast & Furious presence, with a shared lead role in a dynamic team facing an international threat.

Ad

3) The Transporter (Hulu)

Still from The Transporter (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Transporter (2002) is about Jason Statham as Frank Martin, a mercenary driver. His code of honor: not using names, no questions, no tweaking, is challenged after learning that his package is a kidnapped woman. The revelation triggers a series of activities that involve criminals, car chases, and intense fighting.

Ad

It is directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier, with practical stunt action and stylistically choreographed fight sequences showing off Frank’s skills and resourcefulness. Fast-action and style-driven, the film launched Statham’s career as a Performing Action Hero.

The film went on to have a string of sequels, making the character one of Statham’s signature roles, as well as majorly contributing to the action film genre for the early 2000s period.

Ad

2) Spy (Rent or Buy)

Still from Spy (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In the comedy Spy, Jason Statham portrays CIA agent Rick Ford, a character who satirically parodies the stereotypical tough, no-nonsense action hero. Throughout the movie, Statham's character gives boisterous, over-the-top performances when dealing with Melissa McCarthy's character.

Ad

Agent Ford often mentions a fabricated CIA Face/Off machine, among other far-fetched statements, that contribute to the comedic tone of the movie. The character is a departure from Statham's traditional action heroes, as it has a more comedic aspect to it while still presenting itself seriously. Spy combines action and comedy, and Statham adds his part in playing a delusional and over-the-top CIA agent.

1) Furious 7 (Netflix)

Still from Furious 7 (Image via Universal)

Furious 7 is an action film from 2015 that is the seventh film in the Fast & Furious series. Jason Statham again plays the character of Deckard Shaw, an ex-special forces man aiming for vengeance from Dominic Toretto and his crew. The film follows the crew as they encounter various threats, including a hi-tech hacker called Ramsey, who has a powerful program known as God’s Eye that is able to track any person anywhere in the world.

Ad

The film includes broad-scale action, car chases, battles, and international settings from locations in Los Angeles all the way to Abu Dhabi. James Wan directed the film, and Furious 7 is also a tribute film for the late actor Paul Walker, a central character in the film, who passed away before the film's release. The plot has themes of familial devotion, vengeance, and life-or-death missions.

Jason Statham’s character highly contributes to escalating the tension in the storyline. Many fans of the series consider him to be the best villain in the franchise, and with him becoming one of the main characters after this film's release, it is difficult to argue otherwise.

Ad

Jason Statham has cast a wide net in terms of franchises, genres, and characters over the years. However, when discussing the best work of his career, the names of these seven films will most likely be mentioned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More