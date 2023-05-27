10 Fast & Furious actors who also appeared in the MCU

The Fast & Furious franchise has been a massive success ever since it kickstarted in 2001 with the release of The Fast and the Furious starring Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. However, as the franchise grew, it saw many notable names from Hollywood, such as Dwayne Johnson and Kurt Russell, join the car and family-themed franchise.

However, eight years following the start of the franchise starring Dominic Toretto and his motley crew, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) formed, beginning with the release of 2008's Iron Man. Since then, many actors from the Fast and Furious franchise joined the superhero franchise as it grew with every new installment. This listicle will thus look at ten actors who have been part of both the MCU and the Fast & Furious saga.

From Vin Diesel to Kurt Russell: 10 actors who had roles in both the the Fast & Furious franchise and the MCU

1) Vin Diesel - Dominic Toretto (Fast and Furious) and Groot (MCU)

Vin Diesel plays Dom Toretto in Fast & Furious and Groot in the MCU (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Vin Diesel may have kickstarted the Fast & Furious franchise as the muscular family man and competent street racer and criminal Dominic "Dom" Toretto. However, he also joined the MCU by lending his vocals to Groot, one of the most beloved Marvel characters of all time, in three Guardians of the Galaxy films, one Guardians Disney+ special, and two Avengers films.

Diesel's role as Groot is also in a way connected to the Fast franchise, as the Riddick actor had previously stated in multiple interviews that the role had helped him cope with the loss of his best friend and Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker.

2) Djimon Hounsou - Mose Jakande (Fast and Furious) and Korath the Pursuer (MCU)

Djimon Hounsou plays Mose Jakande in Fast & Furious' seventh film and Korath in the MCU (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Djimon Hounsou first appeared in the MCU in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played a minor antagonist by the name of Korath the Pursuer. The character was a Kree enforcer working for Ronan the Accuser and fought Star-Lord to prevent him from stealing an orb containing the Power Stone.

One year later, he also appeared in the Fast & Furious Saga via 2015's Furious 7 as the secondary antagonist of the film, Mose Jakande, who teams up with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw to take on Dom Toretto and his family. In 2019, he returned to the MCU once again to play Korath in Captain Marvel.

Hounsou has also dipped his toe in the DCEU, playing the wizard Shazam in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

3) Elsa Pataky - Elena Neves (Fast and Furious) and Jane Foster Stand-In & Wolf-Woman (MCU)

Elsa Pataky plays Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious films and played Wolf-Woman and acted as a stand-in for Natalie Portman in the MCU Thor films (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Elsa Pataky made her first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise through Fast Five, where she essayed the role of Luke Hobbs' law enforcement partner Elena Neves. The actress later briefly entered a relationship with Dom Toretto and bore him a son named Brian Marcos.

In the MCU, she served as a stand-in for Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World's mid-credits sequence, where Foster shares a kiss with the titular superhero. The Thor actor and Pataky's husband, Chris Hemsworth, brought her in since Portman was unavailable to film for that scene. She also made a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder as a minor character called Wolf-Woman.

4) Kurt Russell - Mr. Nobody (Fast and Furious) and Ego (MCU)

Kurt Russell plays Ego in the MCU and Mr. Nobody in the Fast & Furious franchise (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Kurt Russell first appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise in Furious 7 as the mysterious secret agent, Mr. Nobody, who aids Dom Toretto and his crew in stopping world-ending threats. He then had minor appearances in both The Fate of the Furious and F9.

In 2017, he also joined the MCU through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where he played the role of Ego, the long-lost father of Peter Quill's Star-Lord, who was later revealed to be a living planet and the one who had caused the death of Quill's mother Meredith, by implanting a deadly tumor in her brain.

5) Idris Elba as Brixton Lore (Fast and Furious) and Heimdall (MCU)

Idris Elba played Heimdall in the MCU and Brixton Lore in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Idris Elba first played Heimdall in the MCU, appearing in three Thor films and Avengers: Infinity War, where he was killed off by Thanos.

In 2018, he also joined the Fast & Furious franchise, though not in the main series but in the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. In the film, he played the main villain, Brixton Lore, a super soldier who was a former colleague of Deckard Shaw at the CIA until he betrayed the latter and joined the Eteon organization, who granted him super strength through technology.

Like Hounsou, he has also appeared in the DCEU, playing Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad.

6) Charlize Theron - Cipher (Fast and Furious) and Clea (MCU)

Charlize Theron plays Cipher in the Fast & Furious films and debuted as Clea in MCU's Multiverse of Madness (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Charlize Theron made her debut in the Fast & Furious franchise through the series' eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious, where she played the main baddie, Cipher. The character coerced Dom Toretto to turn on his family and help her by keeping his ex-girlfriend Elena and his son Brian captive. She then made appearances in F9 and Fast X.

In 2022, she also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by appearing in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here, she played the titular character's potential future love interest and fellow sorcerer Clea, who is poised to have a big role in the MCU moving forward.

7) Michael Rooker - Buddy (Fast and Furious) and Yondu (MCU)

Michael Rooker played Yondu in the MCU and played Buddy in Fast & Furious 9 (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Michael Rooker first joined the MCU in 2014 via Guardians of the Galaxy where he played the role of Yondu Udonta, the slightly maniacal father figure of Peter Quill. He then appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where he sacrificed himself to save Quill from his real evil father, Ego.

In 2021, the actor also joined the Fast & Furious franchise via F9. In this film, he played the role of Buddy, a close friend of Dom Toretto's late father, Jack Toretto, and a member of his pit crew, who took in Dom's brother Jakob after he was banished by his brother from the Toretto family for being involved in their father's death.

He has also dipped his toe in the DCEU like Hounsou and Elba, playing the villain Savant in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

8) Daniela Melchior - Isabel Neves (Fast and Furious) and Ura (MCU)

Daniela Melchior plays Isabel in Fast & Furious X and Ura in the MCU's Guardians 3 (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Daniela Melchior made her debut in both the Fast & Furious franchise via Fast X and in the MCU via Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the same year. In the former, she played the role of Isabel Neves, the sister of Dom's ex-girlfriend Elena. In the latter movie, she played one of the High Evolutionary's minions, Ura.

Melchior, like Rooker, Hounsou, and Elba has also appeared in the DCEU, playing Ratcatcher in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

9) Brie Larson - Tess (Fast and Furious) and Captain Marvel (MCU)

Brie Larson plays Tess in Fast X and Captain Marvel in the MCU (Image via Universal/Marvel)

Brie Larson first appeared in the MCU in 2019's Captain Marvel, playing the eponymous protagonist. She then appeared in a supporting role in Avengers: Endgame and later had cameos in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and 2022's Ms. Marvel.

However, in 2023, Larson became one of the newest additions to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X, where she played the role of Mr. Nobody's daughter and Dom Toretto's ally, Tess.

10) Ryan Reynolds - Champ Nightengale (Fast and Furious) and Deadpool (MCU)

Ryans Reynolds plays Deadpool in Marvel and Champ Nightengale in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (Images via Universal/Marvel)

Ryan Reynolds may be best known for his role as Deadpool in Fox's non-MCU X-Men universe. However, the actor has also made a brief appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise, albeit not in the main series but in the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off where he played a minor role as Luke Hobbs' annoying colleague, Champ Nightengale.

Reynolds' Deadpool is set to make his proper MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool 3.

Aside from them, if one takes the MCU multiverse into account, Tyrese Gibson can also be included as a eleventh actor. This is because he not only played Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious films but also played FBI agent Simon Stroud in the 2022 critically panned Sony-Marvel film Morbius, which connected to the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fast X is currently playing in theaters, worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes