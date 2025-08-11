10 best anime to watch if you like Fast and Furious

Fast and Furious fans who enjoy squealing tires, turbo boosts, and high-stakes heists do not need to limit themselves to live-action films. The anime world features midnight street battles, neon-lit races, and outlaw crews who ignore police.

At its heart, the Fast and Furious franchise follows Dominic Toretto’s crew, a chosen family that grows from street racers into globetrotting super-spies. They use speedy cars to pull off perilous heists, always bound by a code of loyalty.

The below shows and movies capture that same rebellious energy, with stylistic twists unique to animation. From mountain passes lit by a single headlight to anti-gravity races on the edge of space, each title on the following list includes the sound of engines, the smell of burnt rubber, and the thrill of bending rules.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinions.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Fast and Furious

1) Initial D

Initial D (Image via Gallop, Pastel)

Takumi Fujiwara is an aloof high-schooler, who makes tofu deliveries before sunrise in the mountains of Gunma. His decade-old Toyota AE86 seems underpowered, yet Takumi drifts the downhill with skill, challenging every hotshot street racer who visits the area.

Initial D anime series feels like the original Fast and Furious movie moved to rural Japan. Eurobeat soundtracks and tense camera angles during downhill runs capture the club-racing vibe that Dom Toretto would respect.

Car culture details are accurate, from suspension setups to the smell of brake pads overheating during late-night battles. The coming-of-age angle gives it heart; Takumi’s quiet confidence grows the same way Dom’s “family first” code evolves the Fast and Furious saga.

2) Capeta

Capeta (Image via Studio Comet)

Capeta is a poor kid living in a makeshift shack with his widowed father. After his father builds him a go-kart from scrap parts, the boy discovers strong natural talent and works his way up the professional motorsport ladder despite financial hardship and rival teams trying to keep him off the track.

Each arc follows a scrappy underdog who refuses to quit even when the engine fails at the last lap. Frame-by-frame animation of kart slides and pit-stop tactics keeps the technical side exciting, while Capeta’s bond with his father mirrors the family morals that fuel the Fast and Furious films.

3) Wangan Midnight

Wangan Midnight (Image via A.C.G.T)

Midnight on Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway becomes a battleground for tuned-up cars chasing the title of fastest.

Akio Asakura, a high-school senior, resurrects a cursed Nissan Fairlady Z known as the “Devil Z” and challenges every legendary racer who drives the Wangan line. Wangan Midnight uses urban backdrops with lit asphalt and taillights in the distance.

The supercar roster equals a Gran Turismo garage: Ferraris, Porsches, and twin-turbo Supras speed past at 300 km/h. Each episode is a sprint race packed with impressive camera angles under spoilers and nostalgic Japanese car exhaust notes.

4) Redline

Redline (Image via Madhouse)

Once every five years, the galaxy’s wildest drivers meet at the illegal Redline tournament.

Sweet JP, a punk with heart, enters the no-holds-barred race held on a militarized planet whose government wants every contestant eliminated. This movie is turbo action. Hand-drawn animation bursts with color when rocket-powered cars race through minefields, alien crowds, and air raids.

The anti-authority spirit matches Dom’s crew ignoring the law every time a NOS button gets used in Fast and Furious. Watching the finale feels like a high-speed sequence set to a rock soundtrack.

5) F-Zero: GP Legend

F-Zero: GP Legend (Image via Ashi Productions)

In the distant future, anti-grav racers compete in the F-Zero Grand Prix at speeds above 1000 km/h. Rookie pilot Rick Wheeler joins the circuit to stop the sinister Black Shadow organization plotting to rig the championship.

A retro take on the Fast and Furious formula that blends superhero elements with high-speed hovercraft duels, where minimal braking means every corner delivers sparks and crushing G-forces. The serial structure allows for personal vendettas and team rivalries reminiscent of Roman Pearce’s banter-heavy partnerships.

The retro-futuristic designs pay homage to classic racing games, giving extra nostalgia for anyone who played F-Zero: GP Legend on the Game Boy Advance between Fast and Furious marathons.

6) Appare-Ranman!

Appare-Ranman! (Image via P.A. Works)

Genius inventor Appare Sorano and stoic samurai Kosame find themselves stranded in America.

To earn passage back to Japan, they enter the Trans-America Wild Race, a steam-punk rally spanning deserts, rivers, and outlaw towns. Old-West saloons meet charged contraptions with anime style. Every episode is a mini heist as teams build, sabotage, or cheat their way to the West.

The diverse drivers include cowgirls, bandits, and even automaton racers, recalling the multicultural crews Dom gathers from Brazil to London in Fast and Furious. The climactic final dash through Monument Valley is a tribute to American road movies, with flamethrowers attached to fenders.

7) Riding Bean

Riding Bean (Image via AIC)

Bean Bandit, a bulletproof wheelman with a reinforced muscle car, takes high-risk assignments in Chicago. When a kidnapping job goes sideways, the mercenary finds himself against double-crossing crooks and trigger-happy cops on the freeway.

Bean’s custom “Roadbuster” is similar to Dom’s Charger in Fast and Furious, able to smash through police blockades and launch his car from a drawbridge onto a freighter to make an escape. Gunfights erupt mid-pursuit as bullets ping off the hero’s leather coat, making this one-shot episode solid entertainment.

8) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Image via Studio Trigger)

Night City is a neon gutter where cyberware rules and corporate overlords wage shadow wars.

Street kid David Martinez steals military-grade implants, joining a crew of mercenary runners who boost corporate convoys and leave bodies in digitized tailspins. Edgerunners swaps muscle cars for cyberbikes and armored rigs, yet the outlaw family, high-speed heists, and betrayals mirror the Toretto saga.

High-speed chases weave through dense traffic and up the sides of megabuildings. Color palettes shift from wet asphalt blue to electric pink as bullet-time gunfire overlaps with roaring engine notes. The emotional ending proves the franchise’s mantra: live fast, die faster, leave chrome legends behind.

9) Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon (Image via Madhouse)

Salaryman Rokuro “Rock” Okajima is kidnapped by mercenary pirates operating in the crime-soaked Thai city of Roanapur. Instead of panicking, he embraces the dark side, sharing dangerous cargo runs and boat chases with gun-toting Revy and ex-soldier Dutch.

Water replaces asphalt, yet chase scenes pivot just as viciously around tight canals and open seas. High-speed gunboat dashes, helicopter takedowns, and one unforgettable yacht hijack thread tension tighter than a parachute tether on a Dodge Charger.

Rock’s evolution from scared accountant to cold strategist parallels Brian O’Conner’s FBI flip-flop arc. Morally gray themes and pulp dialogue of Black Lagoon keep each episode revved from intro card to end credits.

10) Lupin III: The First

Lupin III: The First (Image via TMS Entertainment / Marza Animation Planet)

Gentleman thief Arsène Lupin III hunts a diary that leads to an ancient Nazi super-weapon. Dogged by detectives and rival criminals, Lupin pilots vintage aircraft, magnetized cars, and transforming submarines in a globe-trotting caper that ends with a gravity-defying train escape.

The animation quality feels cinema-grade, giving chase scenes kinetic energy similar to the vault-dragging sequence in Fast and Furious. Lupin’s team dynamic, including a crack-shot gunman, a stoic samurai, and a sultry con artist, functions like Dom’s family in tailored suits instead of leather jackets.

Gadget cars with rotating license plates and boosters under the chassis hark back to Dom’s tech upgrades in Fast and Furious. Pure joy fills every frame when helicopters chase his vintage Fiat 500 through city streets.

Conclusion

Nothing beats the rush of engines screaming, friendships forged in brake dust, and finish lines that blur into the horizon in Fast and Furious franchise.

The anime titles above translate that turbo-charged spirit into every medium imaginable, from mountain drift passes to gravity-ripping Grand Prix and cyberpunk convoy raids. Whether the attraction lies in gritty street mod culture or outlaw code-of-honor heists, each series offers its own aesthetic of raw speed.

Queue up the playlist, dim the lights, and let the RPMs rise, every one of these shows is ready to edge a little closer to the glorious edge of dreaming one more impossible jump across the next canyon.

