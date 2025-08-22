9 Most Popular James Gunn Movies: Ranked from Best to Worst

James Gunn has become one of Hollywood's most seasoned directors. He started his journey with minor horror movies. Now, he makes a superhero franchise that millions of viewers admire. James Gunn understands how to blend action and comedy accurately.

His films always consist of stellar soundtracks and a humorous cast. James Gunn started working at Troma Entertainment to make small-budget movies. Eventually, he progressed to creating scripts for big movies like Scooby-Doo. His big breakthrough came with Dawn of the Dead.

Later, with time, James Gunn built his style and started making movies about eccentric characters and underdog tropes. This means he has built his niche in superhero stories. Furthermore, James Gunn became head of DC Studios.

His upcoming Superman movie demonstrates his new direction. The viewers are excited to witness what James Gunn will create next. Therefore, his nine most popular movies are ranked from best to worst.

1) Guardians of the Galaxy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Guardians of the Galaxy transformed everything for James Gunn. The film tells the story of Peter Quill, a human taken from Earth as a kid. He forms an unlikely alliance with four creatures to save the galaxy. These creatures include Groot, a tree-like creature, and Rocket, a talking raccoon.

Together, they must stop Ronan, the Accuser, from destroying planets. The movie has some spectacular effects and an impressive soundtrack of rock and classic songs. Chris Pratt embodies the role of Peter Quill with humor and charm.

The film turned refreshing new comic book characters into worldwide superstars. It proved that James Gunn could handle big-budget movies while keeping his unique style.

Guardians of the Galaxy is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie serves as the final chapter of the trilogy. The premise of the story focuses on Rocket's tragic past and origin. The viewers learn about his origin from the High Evolutionary, a crazy scientist.

The Guardians must safeguard Rocket's life while stopping the High Evolutionary's sinister plans. The movie depicts more emotional depth than the previous installments. James Gunn explores the themes of sacrifice and friendship through the narrative.

Additionally, the action sequences are well-choreographed and spectacular. Each character gets meaningful moments to evolve. The storyline provides a compelling ending to the Guardian's journey.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) The Suicide Squad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story involves a team of supervillains who are sent on a risky mission to fight a bigger force. The unit must destroy a secret project named Starro. The team consists of Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and Harley Quinn. James Gunn brings his unique storytelling style to these DC Comics sequel characters.

The film balances explosive violence with heart and humor. Each character evolves throughout the movie with resolute motives. The technical effects and creature design add more nuance to the movie. The movie demonstrated that Gunn can work well in any superhero universe.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to binge-watch.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie explores Peter Quill's relationship with his father. His dad turns out to be Ego, a living planet with supernatural powers. Ego embarks on a mission to reimagine the universe. Meanwhile, the Guardians deal with family struggles and evolution.

Yonda plays the central role as Peter's genuine father figure and guides him. The film has spectacular visuals and impactful character arcs. James Gunn focuses more on the emotional depth of the storyline than on action-oriented sequences in this film. Some viewers felt this film's pace was slower than the first installment. Nevertheless, they like the humor and heart it delivered.

This installment is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Super

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This dark comedy by James Gunn highlights the story of an ordinary man, Frank (portrayed by Rainn Wilson), who becomes a vigilante. He loses his wife to a drug dealer and crime boss. This changes him, and he becomes a superhero named Crimson Bolt. Frank possesses no superpowers but just determination and a wrench.

He forms a team with his sidekick, Boltie, and embarks on his journey. The movie examines vigilante justice and mental illness. The storyline consists of more explosive actions apart from the humorous backdrop.

Gunn explores his range beyond mainstream entertainment through the film, which found a cult following despite mixed reviews from critics.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Slither

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this film, by James Gunn, takes place in a fictional small town called Wheesley that is invaded by alien parasites. A Sheriff and his wife embark on a journey to stop these parasites. The parasites start turning people into zombie-like creatures.

Gunn brings the essence of the 1980s horror film to this storyline. The movie blends jump scares and comedy through various sequences. Additionally, the graphics in the film look authentic and creep out the audience. Elizabeth Banks and Nathan Fillion lead a compelling cast.

This horror comedy is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Dawn of the Dead

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie reimagines the titular classic zombie movie by George Romero. The movie's premise follows a group of survivors seeking refuge in a shopping mall during a zombie apocalypse. They have to plan out how to escape and stay alive. A nurse, Ana, leads the group to escape. However, the zombies in this remake are aggressive and fast-paced.

James Gunn created the screenplay for this movie with wit and humor. The film updates the former narrative for the viewers of the present day. The movie became a surprise hit at the box office. This success helped launch James Gunn's career in Tinseltown.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

8) Scooby-Doo

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film brought the classic characters to the live-action screen. The Mystery Inc. gang reunites to solve eccentric cases at Spooky Island. The memorable characters of the cartoon, including Velma, Shaggy, and Fred, bring a lot of drama to the movie along with Scooby.

The tourists in the town start acting strangely after visiting the resort. Scooby and Shaggy provide comic relief throughout the adventure. Gunn includes references to the former cartoon. Additionally, the special effects bring Scoby-Doo to life with conviction.

This live-action movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

9) Movie 43

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is an anthology comedy with multiple directors, and Gunn directed one of its segments. The film consists of interlinked comedy sketches. Despite mixed critical reviews, this film relies on celebrity cameos and shock value.

The film affected the reputation of every artist involved. Even James Gunn distanced himself from the project. It serves as a reminder that not every experiment can be a win.

Movie 43 is available on Apple TV for viewers to watch.

James Gunn continues to grow and experiment as a director. His upcoming Superman movie will demonstrate his skills with DC's famous characters.

From superhero epics to alien invasion storylines to horror comedies, James Gunn is consistently committed to bringing creativity to every project he touches.

