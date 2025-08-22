Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announce they’ve adopted their first child

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now parents, and the two have announced the newest addition to their family. On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they had welcomed their first baby together via adoption. They also confirmed in the joint post that they now have a daughter, writing:&quot;This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMillie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their first wedding anniversary back in May. They first sparked dating rumors in 2021, but according to the Stranger Things actress in an interview with Wired in 2022, they were friends first before they started dating. They mostly kept their romance private and tied the knot in secret in May 2024, and then had a second wedding in September 2024.Although The Sun reported about the intimate nuptials in May, Jake Bongiovi's father, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed the wedding on BBC's The One Show the following month, adding that it was a &quot;very small family wedding,&quot; but &quot;absolutely fantastic.&quot;In October last year, Brown shared a series of photos from their wedding at Villa Cetinale in Italy on her Instagram, with her in a custom Galia Lahav gown.&quot;I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me&quot;: Millie Bobby Brown on starting a family with husband Jake BongioviMillie Bobby Brown admitted that Jake Bongiovi and she married young. She was 20 and he was 21 when they tied the knot in May 2024, but according to the actress, it was a long time coming. In a March 2025 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Brown said that he and her now-husband have been dating for four years, and when they moved in together, the idea of getting married started.Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the The Electric State premiere (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)They'd talked about marriage and kids at that point in their relationship, so when Bongiovi proposed, she said that she thought &quot;everything aligned.&quot; The actress has also talked about becoming a young mom like her mother. She said in the Smartless podcast, also in March 2025:&quot;My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.&quot;With Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's latest news about their baby girl, it looks like the couple is starting to grow their family into what they dreamed it would be. The actress has also shared in the Smartless podcast that she wanted to have a big family since both she and her husband came from a big one.She also shared that she's open to welcoming a baby to their family in any way because she doesn't consider having her own child any different from adopting.Millie Bobby Brown previously said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she wants to shave her hair off when she has her first baby, although the actress has yet to confirm if she did it.