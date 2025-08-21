7 crime thrillers to watch if you loved Highest 2 Lowest

As a crime thriller, A24's Highest 2 Lowest explores societal decay, moral lapses, and wealth inequality, inducing viewers to ponder over these issues. Starring Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, and Ilfenesha Hadera, the film is directed by Spike Lee.

The film follows a powerful music mogul who finds himself in a life-or-death moral dilemma as he fights for his family and legacy after being the target of a ransom plot.

Viewers may have liked watching the film for its motif surrounding conflicts and power. Many other films, such as Se7en and Collateral, abound in thrill, social tension, and character-driven stories, making them perfect for viewers who loved watching Highest 2 Lowest.

Perfect Blue, Se7en, and 5 other crime thrillers to watch if you loved Highest 2 Lowest

1) Se7en (1995)

Se7en (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, Se7en was directed by David Fincher. It follows two detectives as they chase a serial killer who plunges them into a moral abyss with murders that match the seven deadly sins.

Similar to Highest 2 Lowest, Se7en uses a criminal approach to examine moral decay and societal collapse. Its shock-value climax and examination of justice versus humanity caused strong reactions from viewers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Parasite (2019)

Parasite (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite was one of the most critically acclaimed releases of 2019. In the film, the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, intertwine in surprising ways.

Similar to the themes explored in Highest 2 Lowest, Parasite examines social dynamics and class struggle. The moral complexity in Spike Lee's writing will find connection in the film's incisive commentary on economic inequality and its carefully constructed plot twists.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Collateral (2004)

Collateral (Image via Netflix)

Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Collateral is directed by Michael Mann. The film follows the aftermath of a deadly night of killings, when a hitman kidnaps a cab driver and takes him around Los Angeles.

The high-stakes moral dilemma in Highest 2 Lowest is mirrored in the film by the city-nightframe, real-time setting, and plot. The character-driven effect and tension were enjoyed by the viewers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by David Fincher, the film stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in leading roles. It follows a man who is named as the main suspect in the disappearance of his wife. Truth becomes hazy amid media scrutiny. Subsequently, the couple's secrets become known to the audience.

Like Highest 2 Lowest's critique of performance and authenticity in culture, the film analyzes performative identity, manipulation, and societal scrutiny.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Dragged Across Concrete (Image via Netflix)

The film stars Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn in primary roles and is directed by S. Craig Zahler. Dragged Across Concrete follows two suspended police officers who risk their morals, desperate to make a big score by entering a violent underworld.

Both films explore social disintegration and compromised ethics for survival in times of economic hardship.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue (Image via Prime Video)

The Japanese animated thriller Perfect Blue was directed by Satoshi Kon and is a favorite among many since its release. The film follows a former pop idol who switches to acting, gets stalked, and loses her sense of reality.

Its blurred distinction between media spectacle and reality fits in with Highest 2 Lowest's themes of cultural pressure and artistic authenticity. Its psychological depth and reflection on fame are praised by viewers, especially anime fans.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man (Image via Prime Video)

Also directed by Spike Lee, this heist thriller combines incisive character interaction with complex plotting. In the film, Denzel Washington plays a detective who must contend with a cunning bank robber.

Inside Man has a similar vibe to Highest 2 Lowest because it examines power dynamics and ulterior motives. Viewers who appreciated Lee's nuanced storytelling will be enthralled by its clever dialogue and surprising turns.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Other movies to watch if you enjoyed watching Highest 2 Lowest are Man on Fire, Training Day, Prisoners, Wall Street, and The Usual Suspects.

