Highest 2 Lowest: 6 biggest changes from Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

It takes a gutsy filmmaker to attempt to remake a classic, and Spike Lee certainly aimed for the sky with Highest 2 Lowest. Released on August 15, 2025, it is based on Akira Kurosawa's critically acclaimed film, High and Low (1963). Denzel Washington plays David King, a successful music mogul who dreams of branching out on his own, but things get complicated when he receives a ransom call.

Kurosawa's High and Low is a loose adaptation of Evan Hunter's King's Ransom, and many key elements of the narrative have been represented in Highest 2 Lowest. However, viewers shouldn't assume that Highest 2 Lowest is a blatant copy and paste of the classic movie because the director makes many significant changes that make it equally engrossing and yet refreshingly different.

In this list, we take a look at the dissimilarities between Highest 2 Lowest and High and Low.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

Six distinct story modifications that make Highest 2 Lowest different from High and Low

1) The conflict between the haves and have-nots is more prominent in High and Low

Before this movie, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington had collaborated in Inside Man (Image via Apple Studios)

One of the main highlights of Kurosawa's High and Low is the realistic setting. The enthralling film gives the audience a true look at the Japanese society recovering from the consequences of World War II. While there are some families who continue to enjoy opulent lifestyles, there are also those who are left homeless and without prospects. For many, begging for alms is the only way to survive.

This clear distinction between the haves and have-nots adds to the overarching plot wherein Toshiro Mifune's Kingo Gondo has to decide between securing his own future and saving the life of his chauffeur's son, who has been kidnapped.

In Highest 2 Lowest, the narrative does hint at financial disparity, but the intensity is rather subdued. Compared to the dark alleys of Yokohama in High and Low, the streets of New York seem much more animated and high-spirited.

2) Music plays a bigger role in the narrative of Highest 2 Lowest

In Highest 2 Lowest, Washington's David cares deeply about the history of music (Image via Apple Studios)

In Kurosawa's High and Low, Kingo is a wealthy businessman who wants to take over a major shoe company. He secretly sets up a leveraged buyout of National Shoes, but his plans come to a screeching halt when he receives a shocking phone call from someone who claims to have kidnapped his son.

However, Washington's David King is a passionate music executive who wants to build something of his own because he wants to be free of the restraints imposed by the board of his current company. And so, it is not surprising to see that music plays a big role in the narrative of Highest 2 Lowest, which sets it apart from High and Low.

It is interesting to note that even though Kingo and David have different fields of expertise, they are both self-made men who have grown from nothing, and so, their approach to the ransom dilemma is somewhat the same.

3) The motivation to save the kidnapped boy is stronger for David

Jeffrey Wright delivers an impactful performance in the movie (Image via Apple Studios)

Those who have watched High and Low know that the relationship between Kingo and his chauffeur, Aoki, portrayed by Yutaka Sada, is very much like any other employer and employee. When Kingo realizes that it is Aoki's son who has been kidnapped, he is rather reluctant to pay the ransom because it can jeopardize the future of his business and family.

Even though Kingo eventually agrees to pay the kidnapper, the decision isn't solely based on humanitarian reasons. However, for David in Highest 2 Lowest, it is very much personal because he is genuinely on good terms with Jeffrey Wright's Paul Christopher. The fact that he and Paul have history makes it even more difficult for David to come to a conclusive decision.

4) Highest 2 Lowest gives the sons their moment to shine

The narrative is both thrilling and dramatic (Image via Apple Studios)

The sons of Kingo and Aoki in Kurosawa's High and Low don't add a lot to the plot because they are quite young in the movie. They also have limited screen time. But that is not the case in Highest 2 Lowest. In the new movie, both boys are much older, and Lee used this story change to bring the two characters more into focus.

Aubrey Joseph plays David's son, Trey King, and Paul's son, Kyle Christopher, is portrayed by Elijah Wright. When David is considering whether he should give in to the ransom demand, Trey is the one who actively argues with his father and makes him see why it is important to save Kyle's life. It must also be remembered that it was Kyle's tip that led David to Yung Felon (ASAP Rocky).

5) The role of the police is more pronounced in High and Low

The catchy music adds to the overall narrative of Highest 2 Lowest (Image via Apple Studios)

In Kurosawa's adaptation, the police were actively involved in the investigation. They discovered clues from the ransom calls and even found the hideout where Aoki's son had been kept prisoner. It is the police who work in conjunction with the media to lay a trap for the kidnapper. In fact, in the second half of High and Low, it is the efficient police force, rather than Kingo, who take up most of the spotlight.

In Highest 2 Lowest, the narrative takes a slightly different route. David and Paul are the ones who figure out the identity of the kidnapper by following a lead that the law enforcement chose to ignore. In fact, this change allowed Lee to stage a thrilling action-packed chase scene wherein Paul gets injured but David is somehow able to catch Yung Felon and bring him to justice.

6) Highest 2 Lowest showcases the duality of modern media

Denzel Washington does a good job of capturing the inner turmoil of the lead character (Image via Apple Studios)

Kurosawa's film is set in the post-World War II era, wherein news agencies and media operated very differently as compared to present times. In the movie, the police work in collaboration with the press and get them to misdirect the kidnapper with the help of a false report. This helps the police narrow down the suspect and uncover his identity while gathering hard evidence to make the arrest stick.

Things play out differently in Highest 2 Lowest because even before there is any confirmation about the real victim of the kidnapping, media outlets start reporting about Trey and making assumptions about the events that led to the kidnapping. Soon after the truth comes out, the sympathy turns into hatred when people start to accuse Trey of abandoning his friend on social media.

Lee deserves praise for highlighting the duality of modern media in Highest 2 Lowest and showcasing how the press is slowly moving away from its core principles of objectivity and accountability.

While it is true that Highest 2 Lowest shares some similarities with High and Low, both are different movies, and each one has a distinct charm of its own.

