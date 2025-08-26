The romantic drama The Map That Leads To You is capturing the attention of all romance fans with its cheeky romance and love tropes. Starring KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline, the film follows Heather, who meets Jack, and her trip to Europe takes an unexpected turn. Together, they create new opportunities neither of them had anticipated.

Ad

Aside from the chemistry between KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline, The Map That Leads To You is visually stunning, showcasing gorgeous European landscapes. As the couple falls in love while exploring, their emotional connection resonates even more with fans.

Those who enjoyed watching The Map That Leads To You will also love traveling and holiday romances. Movies like the Before Trilogy and About Time offer the same intensity of romance and fun. Here are 7 romance movies to watch if you loved The Map That Leads To You.

Ad

Trending

About Time, Before Sunrise, and 5 other films to watch if you loved The Map That Leads To You

1) Before Sunrise (1995)

Before Sunrise (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, the film is a cult classic for all romance fans. It follows young Americans Jesse and Céline, who meet on a train while traveling through Europe. Before saying goodbye the next day, they spent the night wandering around Vienna, sharing stories and forming a close bond.

Ad

The brief romance and spontaneous exchanges in the movie resonate with the love story shown between Jack and Heather in The Map That Leads To You, which will please fans.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film features Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the lead roles as Elio and Oliver. It depicts the story of teenage Elio, who develops feelings for Oliver, his father's temporary helper. Aside from their brief relationship, Elio recognizes and tries to accept his emotional feelings as an adult.

Ad

Like The Map That Leads To You, this film captures European beauty and explores the romance between two very different personalities.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video

3) The Lake House (2006)

The Lake House (Image via Prime Video)

Alejandro Agresti's The Lake House is adapted from the South Korean movie Il Mare and stars Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. The film follows two tenants of a lake house who live there at different times and start exchanging letters through the mailbox. Kate experiences pain and disappointment from their failed attempt to meet, but fate has its ways.

Ad

Although set across different times, The Lake House captures the power of destiny and emotional connection, similar to what is seen in The Map That Leads To You.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) Before Sunset (2004)

Before Sunset (Image via Prime Video)

A sequel to the 1995 hit, Before Sunset, is the second film in the Before Trilogy. Reprising their roles as Celine and Jesse, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy reunite nine years after their first encounter. They decide to spend a day together in Paris and try to figure out what might have changed if they had followed their feelings back then.

Ad

Before Sunset reflects on unfinished love and how true lovers keep finding each other again and again, just like Jack and Heather in The Map That Leads To You.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) About Time (2013)

About Time (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Richard Curtis, the film stars Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams. It centers on Tim, who discovers he can go back in time like all men in his family. He uses this ability to improve his romantic life and cherish ordinary moments, especially those with Mary.

Ad

The romantic gestures and thoughtful conversations throughout the film reflect the relationship themes seen in The Map That Leads To You. Without a doubt, it will be an excellent choice for romance fans.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

6) Kita Kita (2017)

Kita Kita (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marque, Kita Kita is a Philippine romantic comedy. The film follows Lea, who discovers her fiancé is unfaithful, and ends up suffering from stress-induced blindness. Tonyo, her neighbor, tries to lift her spirits, and the two end up falling in love.

Ad

The film, which is set in Sapporo and reflects themes of international travel, resonates with the blossoming love depicted in The Map That Leads to You.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

7) Leap Year (2010)

Leap Year (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Anand Tucker, Leap Year stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. The film follows Anna, who plans to travel to Ireland to propose to her long-term boyfriend on Leap Day. However, after a travel mishap, she is forced to travel with Declan, an innkeeper. While spending time together en route to Ireland, they develop something real in unexpected landscapes.

Ad

Fans who loved The Map That Leads To You will enjoy watching Leap Year for its adventure, romance, and scenic detours.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Other romantic movies to watch if you liked The Map That Leads To You are Letters To Juliet, Before Midnight (from the trilogy), 303, and Roman Holiday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More