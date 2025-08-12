  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Timothee Chalamet taps into Michael Jordan’s legacy to send 2-word motivation amid Kylie Jenner split rumors

Timothee Chalamet taps into Michael Jordan’s legacy to send 2-word motivation amid Kylie Jenner split rumors

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:52 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Timothee Chalamet taps into Michael Jordan’s legacy to send 2-word motivation (image credit: IMAGN)

Timothee Chalamet tapped into NBA legend Michael Jordan's legacy to send a two-word motivational message to his fans amid breakup rumors with Kylie Jenner. The A-list celebrity shared a picture of Jordan on Tuesday from his first-ever championship win on his Instagram story.

Ad

It featured the iconic image of the Bulls legend holding the Larry O'Brien trophy with a tearful expression on his face. Chalamet wrote his message using an orange doodle pen feature of the social media platform.

"Dream Big" Chalamet wrote.
Timothee Chalamet shares Michael Jordan&#039;s picture with a motivational message on his IG story. (Credits: tchalamet/Instagram)
Timothee Chalamet shares Michael Jordan's picture with a motivational message on his IG story. (Credits: tchalamet/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In his previous story, Chalamet shared another picture with the same two-word motivational message. It featured Tennis legend John McEnroe lifting the Wimbledon trophy after he ended Bjorn Borg's streak of five straight wins in the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chalamet's motives behind these motivational posts are unclear; however, it could related to his separation rumors with Jenner. The rumors started on Saturday, after Jenner shared a playlist on her Instagram story.

It included songs like "Lover, You Should’ve Come Over" from Jeff Buckley’s iconic 1994 album Grace, and "Crying Laughing, Loving Lying" by Labi Siffre. Both songs are about emotional strain.

Jenner and Chalamet started dating in 2023. The couple has been popular among their fans and often been spotted together in public. However, they have not been seen together in over a month.

Ad

Timothee Chalamet is a huge New York Knicks fan

Timothee Chalamet's passion for basketball is something that he has always publicly acknowledged. The "Dune" star made frequent appearances during the New York Knicks' playoff games last season. He has been an avid fan of the team since he was a kid.

Chalamet and Kylie Jenner watched multiple Knicks-Pacers games during the Eastern Conference finals. One clip of the couple from Game 6 went viral on social media.

Ad

Jenner sat beside Chalamet and shook him while he calmly posed for the camera and made a peace sign. She wore a Knicks jacket while Chalamet had an all-orange outfit on.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications