Timothee Chalamet taps into Michael Jordan’s legacy to send 2-word motivation amid Kylie Jenner split rumors

Timothee Chalamet tapped into NBA legend Michael Jordan's legacy to send a two-word motivational message to his fans amid breakup rumors with Kylie Jenner. The A-list celebrity shared a picture of Jordan on Tuesday from his first-ever championship win on his Instagram story.It featured the iconic image of the Bulls legend holding the Larry O'Brien trophy with a tearful expression on his face. Chalamet wrote his message using an orange doodle pen feature of the social media platform.&quot;Dream Big&quot; Chalamet wrote.Timothee Chalamet shares Michael Jordan's picture with a motivational message on his IG story. (Credits: tchalamet/Instagram)In his previous story, Chalamet shared another picture with the same two-word motivational message. It featured Tennis legend John McEnroe lifting the Wimbledon trophy after he ended Bjorn Borg's streak of five straight wins in the tournament.Chalamet's motives behind these motivational posts are unclear; however, it could related to his separation rumors with Jenner. The rumors started on Saturday, after Jenner shared a playlist on her Instagram story.It included songs like &quot;Lover, You Should’ve Come Over&quot; from Jeff Buckley’s iconic 1994 album Grace, and &quot;Crying Laughing, Loving Lying&quot; by Labi Siffre. Both songs are about emotional strain.Jenner and Chalamet started dating in 2023. The couple has been popular among their fans and often been spotted together in public. However, they have not been seen together in over a month.Timothee Chalamet is a huge New York Knicks fanTimothee Chalamet's passion for basketball is something that he has always publicly acknowledged. The &quot;Dune&quot; star made frequent appearances during the New York Knicks' playoff games last season. He has been an avid fan of the team since he was a kid.Chalamet and Kylie Jenner watched multiple Knicks-Pacers games during the Eastern Conference finals. One clip of the couple from Game 6 went viral on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJenner sat beside Chalamet and shook him while he calmly posed for the camera and made a peace sign. She wore a Knicks jacket while Chalamet had an all-orange outfit on.