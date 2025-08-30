Where was Caught Stealing filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Caught Stealing is a dark comedy crime thriller American film directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Protozoa Pictures, from a screenplay adapted from Charlie Huston's 2004 novel. The movie stars Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt Smith, Bad Bunny, Carol Kane, Griffin Dunne, and Vincent D’Onofrio. It was released in theaters on August 29, 2025, with Sony Pictures Releasing handling distribution..

The movie tracks Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), the owner of a key to a vault filled with money. He becomes the target of various gangs of crooks, given that law enforcement authorities are not reliable or tainted, and thus, the stage is set for an action-packed story.

As per 4filming, Caught Stealing was largely filmed in New York City with locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The locales offered a mix of residential block streets, commercial areas, and cityscape backdrops for the late-1990s period. In an August 2025 interview with The Guardian, director Darren Aronofsky emphasized:

“New York still has soul, he insists. At its heart, it’s the same city that he remembers from his youth. It’s the people who’ve changed; nowadays, everyone’s on their phone. That’s the other key reason why he made Caught Stealing: he wanted to create something that was fun enough to lure people back to the cinema.”

Filming locations of Caught Stealing

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The movie was mostly filmed in New York City, with some scenes filmed in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

New York City : Most of the shooting occurred throughout Manhattan, such as Chinatown and the Lower East Side. They provided close streets, old-fashioned storefronts, and city textures perfect for chase scenes and action scenes. Avenue A in the East Village was also utilized for scenes involving Hank's personal and business life.

As reported by The Guardian’s review of the film, it described the film's setting as:

''Caught Stealing proceeds to run wild alongside Manhattan’s riotous 90s fauna, through a neighbourhood of wholesalers and meat-lockers, back yards and dive bars.”

Production and other details of Caught Stealing

Caught Stealing was directed by Darren Aronofsky in collaboration with other key producers. Production utilized a combination of commercial streets, residential neighborhoods, and industrial districts to keep things realistic and put the viewer in the late-1990s urban environment.

The production kicked off in September 2024 and went on through the autumn. The film incorporates chase sequences, crime confrontations, and character development that highlight the public and private spaces of the city.

