Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)? Details explored

Directed by Paul Pompa III, Just Breathe was digitally released on September 16, 2025. The film can be purchased or rented on various platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. The crime thriller features Kyle Gallner, Shawn Ashmore, William Forsythe, and E'myri Crutchfield, among others.

The plot centers on Nick Bianco (Kyle Gallner), who, after serving a year in jail for assault, is determined to win back the love of his life. However, when he finds out that she has a new partner, Cherry, his strict parole officer (Shawn Ashmore), his independence and second chance at love become a high-stakes battle.

Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)?

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Released exclusively on digital, Just Breathe can be rented or purchased on the given platforms:

Apple TV

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

Google Play

YouTube

Plex

What is Just Breathe about?

The crime thriller film Just Breathe revolves around a man's fight for a second chance at life and love, complicated by a dangerous new rivalry. The protagonist, Nick Bianco, is released from prison after serving a year for assault, and his main goal is to rebuild his life and, most importantly, reunite with the love of his life.

However, his plans are soon jeopardized when he discovers her new suitor is none other than his parole officer, Chester. This revelation sparks a tense conflict between the two. Nick, desperate to stay out of trouble and reclaim his life, finds his path to redemption constantly at odds with Chester, who is both a professional authority figure and a romantic rival.

As their animosity begins, it threatens not only Nick's relationship but also his freedom. His journey becomes a high-stakes battle for control over his future, forcing him to go through hurdles where a single mistake could send him back to prison. Nick and Chester's rivalry turns into a tense pursuit, forcing Nick to outsmart his parole officer without using the same aggression that got him arrested in the first place.

Who is in the cast of Just Breathe?

Just Breathe (Image via Apple TV)

Listed below are all the cast members in the film:

Kyle Gallner as Nick

Shawn Ashmore as Chester

William Forsythe as Tony

Bryant Carroll as Danny

Phuong Kubacki as Officer Lee

Emyri Crutchfield as Mel

Sarah Pribis as Jamie Lynn

Sewell Whitney as Therapist

Harrison Stone as Busboy

Angie Campbell as EDS Member in Charge

Jason Vail as Police Officer

Ron Goleman as Super Fan

Amanda Jayne Jensen as Parent

Zay Harding as Baseball Game Announcer

Burns Burns as Gambler

Robert Oppel as Ronny

Kate McGarrigle as Hostess

MWW Michael Wilkerson as Prison Inmate

David Pittinger as Restaurant Patron

Parker Jacobson as School Girl

Ezra DuVall as Jaz

Visionz2turnt as Prison inmate

Seth Adair as Prison Guard

Joshua Henry as Prison Guard 2

Russell C. Gibbs as Restaurant Patron

Gary Gosselin as Prison Inmate

Richard Ingle as Construction Worker

Danny Meador as Prison Inmate

Mykie Fisher as Moses

André Wilkerson as Prison Inmate

Steven Strafford as Waiter

Dante Reyes as Bartender

Matthew Scott Snyder as Bobby

Gene Wood as Restaurant Patron

Brian Stewart as Restaurant Patron

Susan Fisher as Elderly Woman

Erica Stacy Wilson as Waitress

Ruth Rhett Bennett as Restaurant Patron

Morris Napolitano as Officer Smith

Filio Biniarou as Jennifer

Justin Poretti as Officer Buris

Lehua Matsunaga as Secretary

Mike A. Morgan as Prison Inmate

Ezell Willis as Pedestrian

Just Breathe was released digitally on September 16, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

