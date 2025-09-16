Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)? Details explored

Directed by Paul Pompa III, Just Breathe was digitally released on September 16, 2025. The film can be purchased or rented on various platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. The crime thriller features Kyle Gallner, Shawn Ashmore, William Forsythe, and E'myri Crutchfield, among others.
The plot centers on Nick Bianco (Kyle Gallner), who, after serving a year in jail for assault, is determined to win back the love of his life. However, when he finds out that she has a new partner, Cherry, his strict parole officer (Shawn Ashmore), his independence and second chance at love become a high-stakes battle.
Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)?
Released exclusively on digital, Just Breathe can be rented or purchased on the given platforms:
- Apple TV
- Prime Video
- Fandango At Home
- Google Play
- YouTube
- Plex
What is Just Breathe about?
The crime thriller film Just Breathe revolves around a man's fight for a second chance at life and love, complicated by a dangerous new rivalry. The protagonist, Nick Bianco, is released from prison after serving a year for assault, and his main goal is to rebuild his life and, most importantly, reunite with the love of his life.
However, his plans are soon jeopardized when he discovers her new suitor is none other than his parole officer, Chester. This revelation sparks a tense conflict between the two. Nick, desperate to stay out of trouble and reclaim his life, finds his path to redemption constantly at odds with Chester, who is both a professional authority figure and a romantic rival.
As their animosity begins, it threatens not only Nick's relationship but also his freedom. His journey becomes a high-stakes battle for control over his future, forcing him to go through hurdles where a single mistake could send him back to prison. Nick and Chester's rivalry turns into a tense pursuit, forcing Nick to outsmart his parole officer without using the same aggression that got him arrested in the first place.
Who is in the cast of Just Breathe?
Listed below are all the cast members in the film:
- Kyle Gallner as Nick
- Shawn Ashmore as Chester
- William Forsythe as Tony
- Bryant Carroll as Danny
- Phuong Kubacki as Officer Lee
- Emyri Crutchfield as Mel
- Sarah Pribis as Jamie Lynn
- Sewell Whitney as Therapist
- Harrison Stone as Busboy
- Angie Campbell as EDS Member in Charge
- Jason Vail as Police Officer
- Ron Goleman as Super Fan
- Amanda Jayne Jensen as Parent
- Zay Harding as Baseball Game Announcer
- Burns Burns as Gambler
- Robert Oppel as Ronny
- Kate McGarrigle as Hostess
- MWW Michael Wilkerson as Prison Inmate
- David Pittinger as Restaurant Patron
- Parker Jacobson as School Girl
- Ezra DuVall as Jaz
- Visionz2turnt as Prison inmate
- Seth Adair as Prison Guard
- Joshua Henry as Prison Guard 2
- Russell C. Gibbs as Restaurant Patron
- Gary Gosselin as Prison Inmate
- Richard Ingle as Construction Worker
- Danny Meador as Prison Inmate
- Mykie Fisher as Moses
- André Wilkerson as Prison Inmate
- Steven Strafford as Waiter
- Dante Reyes as Bartender
- Matthew Scott Snyder as Bobby
- Gene Wood as Restaurant Patron
- Brian Stewart as Restaurant Patron
- Susan Fisher as Elderly Woman
- Erica Stacy Wilson as Waitress
- Ruth Rhett Bennett as Restaurant Patron
- Morris Napolitano as Officer Smith
- Filio Biniarou as Jennifer
- Justin Poretti as Officer Buris
- Lehua Matsunaga as Secretary
- Mike A. Morgan as Prison Inmate
- Ezell Willis as Pedestrian
Just Breathe was released digitally on September 16, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.