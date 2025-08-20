Gabriel Basso to star in Amazon MGM's romantic drama, Love of Your Life, alongside Margaret Qualley

Gabriel Basso has his next major role. The actor, best known for starring in Netflix's breakout thriller series The Night Agent, is entering the romantic drama realm with Amazon MGM Studios' in-the-works film Love of Your Life, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on August 19.Directed by award-winning cinematographer-turned-director Rachel Morrison, the movie reunites an ensemble cast under Margaret Qualley's lead. Producers Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson are supporting the production through Open Invite Entertainment.Gabriel Basso joins Love of Your Life along with a solid ensemble castAs reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gabriel Basso has signed on for Love of Your Life. He emerged as a teen actor in movies such as Super 8 and The Kings of Summer before earning critical attention as J.D. Vance in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy.His performance in the horror movie The Strangers and his authoritative persona in The Night Agent brought him fame.He is now set to appear in Love of Your Life opposite Margaret Qualley, who has established a name for herself with performances in The Maid and the Oscar-nominated The Substance.Also featuring in the cast are Aaron Pierre, who appeared in The Underground Railroad, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who made a breakout with HBO's The White Lotus.Though specifics about Gabriel Basso's role are still being kept secret, reports by The Hollywood Reporter on June 10, 2025, confirm that Schwarzenegger will be playing an old friend and a previous love interest of Qualley's character, while Pierre features in a crucial co-starring role.Meanwhile, Gabriel Basso comes back to the big screen in September with The Strangers: Chapter 2, continuing his streak in the horror series.In October, he will be starring in Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, a political thriller that opens in the Venice Film Festival before its worldwide release on Netflix.Read More: 7 action comedies to watch if you loved Nobody 2What is Love of Your Life about?Margaret Qualley (Image Via Getty Images)Love of Your Life is about a young widow, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, who loses her husband and has to move forward. It is billed as an emotional process of healing, self-discovery, and resilience.The screenplay is by Julia Cox, whose writing on Nyad was universally acclaimed.A report by Deadline reveals production has been ongoing in European settings, with the atmospheric setting poised to bring depth to the narrative of the film.Love of Your Life has been in the news ever since its script landed on the market for the first time. Deadline's report indicates that the screenplay ignited a fierce bidding war between big studios, and Amazon and MGM acquired it in a deal worth a reportedly 2 million.For a script with no high-profile names attached to it back then, that amount saw it rank among the largest spec sales of the year. The inclusion of the stars Qualley and Gabriel Basso further boosted its profile.Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson's participation as producers on the project under their newly renamed banner Open Invite Entertainment has also generated hype.Read More: The Map that Leads to You ending explained: Did Heather and Jack’s Reunion Mean Hope or Heartbreak?For the unversed, the movie is directed by Rachel Morrison and written by Julia Cox.