Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: Full list of cast and characters explored

Directed by Simon Curtis, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a historical drama film which is a sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022). Releasing on September 12, 2025, the film is the final instalment in the Downton Abbey Franchise, set in the 20th century. The films are based on the British historical drama television series of the same name, created by Julian Fellowes.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale brings back the ensemble cast from the television series and previous films with Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary. Other returning cast members include Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Joanne Froggatt, and Robert James-Collier, among others.

Set in the 1930s, the story revolves around the Crawley family's financial difficulties and social shame following the public revelation of Lady Mary's divorce scandal. As they get ready to pass down the helm of Downton to the next generation, the family faces this new period of transition and uncertainty.

The main cast of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

1) Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Hugh Bonneville at British Film Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)

Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham. He is the traditionalist patriarch of the family, dedicated to preserving Downton Abbey's legacy and navigating the social changes of the early 20th century. He is a loving husband and father who often struggles with the financial challenges of his estate in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Hugh Bonneville is best known for his role as Robert Crawley in the Downton Abbey series. Earning numerous awards and nominations, Bonneville has played this part for the show's run and subsequent films. The English actor's other notable performance includes his BAFTA-nominated role as the young John Bayley in the film Iris.

2) Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

Elizabeth McGovern at the 2025 Moves Mentor Awards (Image via Getty)

Elizabeth McGovern portrays Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham. Cora, an American heiress, introduced her wealth to the English nobility and offered a modern perspective to the traditional Downton Abbey society. She serves as her family's emotional support system and a compassionate confidante to the domestic staff in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Elizabeth McGovern became famous for her Academy Award-nominated performance as Evelyn Nesbit in the 1981 film Ragtime. However, her most notable performance to a modern audience is her Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, in the Downton Abbey series and films.

3) Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Michelle Dockery at the 2024 AFI Fest - World Premiere Screening Of "Here" (Image via Getty)

Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary Talbot, the eldest daughter of the Crawley family in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. She takes a vital role in managing the estate, despite her initial portrayal as distant and cold. Her defensive façade hides a more nuanced and vulnerable personality, and she usually finds herself at the center of family conflicts.

Dockery earned fame for her role in the Downton Abbey franchise, which brought her international stardom and also earned her numerous award nominations, including three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. The English actress played this character across the show and all its films.

4) Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham

Laura Carmichael at the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Laura Carmichael plays Lady Edith Pelham, the middle Crawley daughter. Edith has grown into a successful and confident woman after being once ignored and insecure. She is a devoted mother and the wife of Bertie Pelham. She provides her sister, Lady Mary, with plenty of support during a time of both public and private turmoil in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The English actress is famed for her role as the middle Crawley daughter in the Downton Abbey series. Carmichael portrayed the character across all films and television series of the franchise. Her other notable appearances include films such as Marcella (2019) and A United Kingdom (2016).

Supporting cast of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham

Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham

Joely Richardson as Lady Petersfield

Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Alessandro Nivola as Gus Sambrook

Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

Raquel Cassidy as Miss Baxter

Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates

Penelope Wilton as Lady Merton

Jim Carter as Mr. Carson

Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley

Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

Harry Hadden-Paton as Lord Hexham

Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Simon Russell Beale as Sir Hector Moreland

Fifi Hart as Sybbie

Arty Froushan as Noel Coward

Sarah Crowden as Lady Manville

Paul Copley as Mr. Mason

Lisa Dillon as Princess Arthur

Oliver Barker as George

Eva Samms as Marigold

Rose Galbraith as Lady Gwendoline

Nathan Wiley as John Bevan

Lucy Black as Miss Grant

Lorna Nickson Brown as Susie

Karina Samms as Marigold

Nathan Hall

Zac Barker as George

Archer Robbins as Johnnie Bates

Alastair King as Conductor

Esme Creegan as Caroline

Mark Joslin as Dancer

Lewis Kennedy as Dancer

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More