The Conjuring: All movies in the franchise ranked from worst to best

At present, it would be hard to think of a horror franchise that is more popular than the Conjuring series. The franchise shifted into high gear ever since the first movie set the benchmark for spooky storytelling that didn't just rely on jump scares. These movies showed by example that it is possible to have a cohesive and well-structured horror-themed narrative complemented by impactful performances.

To date, this franchise has witnessed the release of nine feature-length films in total. It must be noted that Wolves at the Door (2016) and The Curse of La Llorona (2019) aren't considered as installments even though the stories take place within The Conjuring Universe. Among the nine official installments, there are some titles that have had better luck at the box office.

Let's take a look at why some Conjuring movies rank higher than others in terms of plot, execution and overall entertainment.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary.

All the Conjuring movies, released between 2013 and 2025, ranked from worst to best

9) The Nun (2018)

Despite the negative criticism, this movie earned $366 million worldwide (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Corin Hardy, this movie is the fifth installment in The Conjuring shared universe. Bonnie Aarons reprises her role as the Demon Nun from The Conjuring 2. In addition to Aarons, it stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, and many others.

The narrative revolves around an experienced priest, Father Burke (Bichir), and Sister Irene (Farmiga), a nun in training, who travel to Romania in order to investigate the death of a young nun. They soon realize that they are up against an evil force that is powerful and spiteful.

Even though the Conjuring installment is fast-paced and has its fair share of eerie moments, the plot isn't as compelling as the others on this list. The actors do a good job of keeping the anticipation high, but the fact that the logic doesn't add up at certain points is a downer of sorts.

Where to watch: The Nun is available for streaming on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

8) Annabelle (2014)

The real-life Annabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll that is claimed to be haunted (Image via Official Movie Website)

This movie by John R. Leonetti serves as a prequel to The Conjuring. It features Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, and Ward Horton, among others. The screenplay explores the case of Annabelle, a possessed doll popularized by Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Horton's John Form and his pregnant wife, Mia, try to help their neighbors during a gruesome home invasion but end up getting attacked. To avoid getting caught by the police, one of the attackers commits suicide in the couple's nursery. Soon after, John and Mia start witnessing strange paranormal activities in their home.

Fans of the franchise aren't particularly fond of Annabelle because of its predictability. Cheap thrills and jolts just don't work anymore, and fans of the genre need meatier stories that they can sink their teeth into.

Where to watch: Annabelle can be streamed on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) The Nun II (2023)

Bonnie Aarons delivers a stunning performance in this movie (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This movie marks the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. Directed by Michael Chaves, it is set four years after the events of The Nun. Sister Irene is called upon to investigate a series of deaths across Europe that are seemingly attached to the demon Valak. She uses the lessons learnt from her previous experience to contain the demon, but as expected, it proves to be a rather difficult task.

In most cases, sequels are unable to recreate the same magic as the originals, but there are some exceptions wherein the sequels turn out to be better than their predecessors, and that is exactly what happened with The Nun II. Even though the plot isn't the most original, it still manages to send a chill down the viewer's spine. The movie also benefits from Farmiga's emotive performance as Sister Irene.

Where to watch: The Nun II can be viewed on Apple TV+, Hulu and Prime Video.

6) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The fact that the movie is based on a real case adds to the audience anticipation (Image via Warner Bros)

This movie by Michael Chaves is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson and a book titled The Devil in Connecticut by Gerald Brittle. Portrayed by Ruairi O'Connor on screen, Arne murders his landlord but claims that he was under demonic possession at the time.

When Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) agree to prove his innocence, Arne's case becomes the first American murder trial where demonic possession is claimed as a defense.

Cinematically, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is on point and features many well-timed jump scares. The opening sequence is one that viewers won't easily forget, but the narrative tries to cover too many things, which makes the story feel a little disjointed at times. The tension also feels tamer as compared to many of the other titles on this list.

Where to watch: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is available on Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

The narrative focuses on Ed and Lorraine's daughter, Judy (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Michael Chaves, this is the newest Conjuring movie to hit the theaters. There have been rumors speculating that it is the final installment of the franchise, but no official announcement has been made for far.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the Warrens. The duo put their investigations on hold due to Ed's heart condition. Around the same time, the Smurl family is terrorized by three evil entities. Judy, Ed and Lorraine's daughter, portrayed by Mia Tomlinson, finds out about the family's troubles and convinces her parents to help them.

It is strange that the narrative of The Conjuring: Last Rites shifts the focus away from Ed and Lorraine, even though viewers are attached to these well-developed characters, and their dynamic helps enhance the storytelling. The screenplay also failed in comparison because the story needed more depth to satisfy ardent fans.

Where to watch: The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently showing in theatres, having released on September 5, 2025.

4) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

This movie received mixed reviews from critics (Image via Official Movie Website)

Gary Dauberman's directorial debut, Annabelle Comes Home, is the sixth installment in The Conjuring franchise. In this movie, Ed and Lorraine Warren confiscate the Annabelle doll and place it inside a sacred glass case in the couple's artifacts room.

Soon after, the couple has to travel overnight to investigate a case. Their young daughter, Judy, portrayed by Mckenna Grace, is put under the care of the babysitter, Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman). Things get out of hand when an expected guest sets the doll free.

Annabelle Comes Home is worth watching because of its well-written, complex narrative. The fact that a host of creepy demons are unleashed, it is never easy to tell what will happen next and the nerve-wrecking tension is maintained till the very end.

Where to watch: Annabelle Comes Home can be streamed on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Annabelle: Creation (2017)

This movie boasts a clever screenplay with well-timed scares (Image via Warner Bros)

This installment by David F. Sandberg stars Stephanie Sigman, Lulu Wilson, Talitha Bateman, Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia, and more. Annabelle: Creation serves as a prequel to Annabelle.

This movie explores the origins of the Annabelle doll. It all starts with a dollmaker named Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife, Esther (Miranda Otto), who are devastated by the loss of their seven-year-old daughter. They embed her spirit inside a doll, which later terrorizes a nun and several girls who end up at the Mullins home after their orphanage closed down.

Sandberg really knows how to build tension because the viewers are hooked from the very beginning. The movie employs many effective scares that will satisfy even the most ardent horror fans.

Where to watch: Annabelle: Creation is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and HBO Max.

2) The Conjuring 2 (2016)

This well-acted sequel lived up to audience expectations (Image via Warner Bros)

A sequel to The Conjuring, this movie by James Wan is a dramatized retelling of the Enfield poltergeist case. Between 1977 and 1979, there was a claim of supernatural activity at 284 Green Street. The alleged activity was centred on two sisters, Janet and Margaret Hodgson.

In the movie, Ed and Lorraine travel to England to help the Hodgson family, who are suffering from poltergeist activity. It is true that The Conjuring 2 uses a lot of familiar tropes that horror fans have seen before, but the scenes still manage to create an impression, thanks to excellent timing and skilled execution.

The production design also adds to the overall viewing experience because fans do feel like they are walking through 70s England and savoring its vintage charm.

Where to watch: The Conjuring 2 is available for streaming on Apple TV+, HBO Max and Prime Video.

1) The Conjuring (2013)

This movie found many takers because of its intelligent narrative and captivating performances (Image via Warner Bros)

The success of The Conjuring created the foundation for the entire franchise. Directed by James Wan, the movie introduces Patrick Wilson's Ed and Vera Farmiga's Lorraine for the first time, and they instantly connect with the audience. The paranormal investigators lend their support to the Perron family, who have been witnessing disturbing occurrences in their farmhouse in Rhode Island.

As a horror movie, The Conjuring ticks all the right boxes. Its well-written plot creates the right amount of suspense and intrigue, the spooky music keeps viewers on edge, and the powerful performances make everything look frightfully real. It is common for horror-themed films to compromise on the plot to add more scares, but The Conjuring gives viewers the chills without needing to water down the story.

Where to watch: The Conjuring can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

The Conjuring movies may differ in terms of entertainment value, but it cannot be denied that each one of them is capable of inducing hair-raising nightmares.

