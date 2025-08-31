How to watch The Conjuring universe in order: Chronological watch guide

The Conjuring has grown into one of the horror franchises of the new era since its initial release in 2013. Directed by James Wan, the franchise is based on the actual investigations of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Starting from a standalone haunted house movie, the franchise has evolved into an interconnected universe of nine films, comprising The Conjuring trilogy, The Annabelle spin-offs, The Nun prequels, and The Curse of La Llorona.

Ad

With a fourth and concluding Conjuring movie (The Last Rites) coming to theaters in September 2025, and a television show in the works for HBO Max, fans might prefer to return to the franchise in sequence. A viewing choice is to watch the films in timeline order, according to when they occur in the timeline.

The Conjuring movies in chronological order

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Below is the chronological order to watch the film's universe:

Ad

Trending

1) The Nun (2018)

The film opens in 1952 Romania as a Catholic priest (Demián Bichir) and a novice nun (Taissa Farmiga) are dispatched to check on an isolated abbey. There, they face the evil presence of Valak, the demonic being who is seen in The Conjuring 2 later.

2) Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The film is set in 1955 California, and it delves into the background of the Annabelle doll. When a dollmaker and his spouse welcome a troupe of orphans and a nun into their home, they unknowingly unleash a malevolent force that possesses the doll.

Ad

3) The Nun 2 (2023)

Set in 1956, four years following the events of The Nun, the follow-up sees Sister Irene confronting Valak once more. Building on the first film, while connecting to events that resonate throughout the greater universe.

4) Annabelle (2014)

The chronology then shifts to 1967 in Southern California, as the life of a young couple is interrupted upon Annabelle's intrusion into their household. The doll soon turns out to be something beyond a collector's piece, and it unleashes a spree of malevolent events.

Ad

5) The Conjuring (2013)

This movie, set in 1971, follows the Perron family's farmhouse in Rhode Island which was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren. Directed by James Wan, the case is the couple's first large on-screen investigation and is the film that led to the larger franchise.

6) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

It takes place in 1972 and transfers to the home of the Warrens. The couple is not there when their daughter Judy and her sitter meet Annabelle, with the encounter releasing other cursed objects from the Warrens' collection.

Ad

7) The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The movie is set in 1973 Los Angeles. This spin-off centres around a widowed mother who is attempting to keep her children safe from the famous ghost La Llorona. Although the movie is very much independent, Father Perez from Annabelle gives a slight connection to the larger universe.

Ad

8) The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Warrens return in 1977, but this time they go to England to research the Enfield poltergeist case. This installment continues the couple's research and introduces Valak into the overall narrative of the Conjuring movies.

9) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The movie is set in 1981and serves as the latest addition to the series based on the true trial of Arne Johnson, who used demonic possession as his defense. The Warrens become key figures in the case after an exorcism; however, it causes unwanted repercussions.

Ad

The film will officially resume with The Conjuring: Last Rites, due out on September 5, 2025. As the fourth installment in the main series and the final one, it is set to wrap up the Warrens' on-screen saga and close the grand narrative of the Conjuring universe.

Also read: 7 mystery movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More