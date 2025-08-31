When will Winter Spring Summer or Fall release on digital platforms? Details explored

The American romantic drama film Winter Spring Summer or Fall centers on Barnes, a music-loving slacker, and Remy, a highly motivated overachiever with a life plan that includes attending Harvard. Their worlds collide after a chance meeting, and they begin to fall in love.

Ad

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen and scripted by Dan Schoffer, the film features Jenna Ortega as Remy, and Percy Hynes White as Barnes. The main cast also includes Marisol Nichols and Adam Rodriguez as Remy's parents, Carmen and Javier, and Elias Kacavas as Barnes's best friend, PJ.

Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2024,Winter Spring Summer or Fall was released for limited theatrical run on April 25, 2025. It was also made also available to rent or purchase on streaming platfroms such as Prime Video, Apple TV and others the same day. The film will begin streaming on Paramount+ from September 1, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Winter Spring Summer or Fall streaming details explored

Ad

Viewers can rent or purchase the romantic drama featuring Jenna Ortega on the given platforms:

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

Fandango At Home

Plex

Spectrum

FlixFling

Already released on the aforementioned platforms earlier this year, Winter Spring Summer or Fall is scheduled to begin streaming on Paramount+ from September 1, 2025.

What is the plot of Winter Spring Summer or Fall?

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Winter Spring Summer or Fall takes place during the turbulent senior year of high school and is a moving, episodic story about first love. The plot follows Remi Aguilar and Barnes Hawthrone, whose story is framed around a simple yet profound idea: they meet only once per season, yet every encounter changes them significantly.

Ad

The story begins in winter when meet on a train to New York City. Despite their instant connection, Remy, who is realistic by nature, firmly but politely rejects Barnes because she feels he doesn't fit into her disciplined lifestyle. This initial encounter sets up the film's central conflict: the tension between a life of certainty and a life of unpredictability.

As the story progresses into the spring, fate brings the two at their senior prom. When Remy and Barnes are reunited after being dumped by their respective dates, the emotional tension from their winter meeting flares up again. They leave the prom to spend the night together this time, embracing their bond, and their relationship evolves from a passing acquaintance to a blossoming romance.

Ad

Their relationship deepens through the summer. However, tension arises because of their contrasting perspectives. Their conflicting life philosophies start to cause problems, despite their intense love. Remy's parents dislike Barnes because they believe he will divert her attention from her studies. The strain erupts into a heated dispute about Remy and Barnes' differing outlooks on their futures during a Fourth of July celebration.

This altercation leads to their separation, leaving both characters devastated and making Remy face the decisions she has taken and the life she may be sacrificing for her anticipated success. The film concludes in the fall, as Remy has begun her life at Harvard. She struggles with the emotional gap left by Barnes, despite her achievements.

Ad

A new chance encounter reveals that Barnes is also in Boston, now working as an assistant at a record label. They reconnect and admit they still have feelings for each other. Remy makes an important choice in the film's closing scene, when she rushes to a concert where Barnes is performing to declare her long-standing feelings and request that they try again.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall will be available to stream on Paramount+ from September 1, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More