Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers join hands with Paramount in a four-year deal, to exit Netflix in 2026

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers, are all set to move to the next chapter of their careers in the entertainment industry. It has been revealed that Matt and Ross Duffer have signed an exclusive deal with Paramount, paving the way for more elaborate creative projects in partnership with the company.

Ad

The deal will come into effect next year, following the completion of the creators' current deal with Netflix. While the new step raises anticipation for the projects, this step also adds to Paramount's efforts in making a stronger position in the industry.

Stranger Things' creators, the Duffer Brothers, sign an exclusive deal with Paramount

The Duffer Brothers set to bring new content with Paramount (Image via Getty)

Amidst the ongoing speculations of their exit from Netflix, it was officially confirmed that Paramount and the Duffer brothers are coming together for an exclusive deal. The deal has a term of four years and promises new creations in the realm of movies, TV projects, and other streaming content.

Ad

Trending

April 2026 marks the end of the duo's deal with Netflix. The new creative collaborations can be expected to commence post the end of the previous deal. The new chapter with Paramount also brings the brothers to team up again with individuals under Paramount, such as the chair of direct-to-consumer, Cindy Holland, and Paramount TV Studios president, Matt Thunell. Both of them have previously worked with the duo on Stranger Things with Netflix.

Ad

This step is important in the new phase of Paramount under CEO David Ellison and his team. From acquiring rights to prominent upcoming projects to the merger with Skydance, these efforts promise more new content for the viewers ahead.

What does the deal mean for the Duffer brothers' existing projects, like Stranger Things?

The official poster of Stranger Things season 5 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Amidst the recent announcements, the global audience eagerly awaits the release of Stranger Things season 5, which is set to release in November 2025. Many would be curious to know what would happen to the Stranger Things series and other confirmed upcoming works that the brothers had with Netflix.

Ad

It has been reported that their four-year pact will bring all new theatrical releases, TV shows, and streaming content from the brothers. The brothers will executive produce their existing works with Netflix, such as Stranger Things-related future content, The Boroughs, and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

In a statement mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter, the creators also spoke about their continued partnership with Netflix and shared:

"We’re excited to continue collaborating — not only on the upcoming release of Stranger Things 5, but also on shows we’re deeply proud to be producing, including Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and The Boroughs. And we look forward to building out the future of Stranger Things together — there are many more stories to tell beyond Hawkins, and we can’t wait to share them.”

Ad

This means that fans of the Duffer brothers and the Stranger Things franchise can expect more related projects to come on Netflix. The creators teaming up with Paramount will explore new stories and creative works for the viewers to witness.

Matt and Ross Duffer "couldn't be more thrilled" about their new chapter with Paramount

(Left to right) Matt and Ross Duffer, creators behind Stranger Things (Image via Getty)

Matt and Ross Duffer have made a mark with Stranger Things among the global audience and critics. The new partnership with Paramount opens doors to unique creations from the duo, with an opportunity to witness them on the silver screen.

Ad

As the deal promises a myriad of stories and creative projects, the brothers also shared their feelings about the recent development. In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers said:

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh (Greenstein), and Dana (Goldberg) are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting — it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

Ad

While more details are yet to be revealed, the global audience can hope for unique stories and special viewing experiences from the Duffer brothers coming their way through this new deal.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More