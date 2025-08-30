7 Helen Mirren movies to watch if you loved her in The Thursday Murder Club

Helen Mirren shines as Elizabeth in Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club. This 2025 mystery drama follows four aged individuals who solve cold cases in their retirement home.

Mirren embodies the role of ex-s[y Elizabeth, along with Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie, in this comic crime drama adapted from a novel. The movie displays her natural talent of mixing humor with drama.

Mirren has built an impressive career over the years. She won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Her television production includes the popular detective show Prime Suspect. She has played spies, strong women, and queens in many films. Mirren brings nuance and depth to every character she embodies.

For viewers who enjoyed her performance in The Thursday Murder Club, these seven movies serve more of her acting range. From action films to period dramas, Helen Mirren has demonstrated a broad range of roles across multiple genres.

1) The Queen

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Mirren earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for this movie. The movie takes place during the week when Princess Diana died in 1997

Mirren displays Queen Elizabeth II struggling with personal grief and public opinion. The story highlights the conflict between Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Queen. Blair wishes the royal family to show a sympathetic reaction to Diana's death to avoid public scrutiny. The Queen prefers to grieve in private according to royal tradition.

Helen Mirren captures the monarch's grace and inner struggle with accuracy. She displays both a private woman and a public figure behind the crown.

The movie received critical acclaim across the globe. The critics liked how Helen Mirren balanced the Queen's human emotions and formal duties. She studied the Queen's speech patterns and mannerisms for months.

The Queen is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

2) Red

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Red has Helen Mirren in a completely varied role as Victoria Winslow. She displays a retired MI6 assassin who comes out of retirement. The movie follows former CIA agent Frank Moses as he joins his former team again. A seasoned sniper, Victoria loves to dress elegantly and use deadly weapons.

Helen Mirren brings both danger and glamour to the character. Victoria can switch from gunfights to tea parties without missing a beat. She handles heavy weapons while donning designer clothes. The role lets Helen Mirren display her action talents along with John Malkovich and Bruce Willis.

The movie became a surprise hit with viewers. The viewers loved seeing Helen Mirren as an action star at age 65. She did many of her own weapon training and stunts.

Red is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

3) Woman in Gold

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie tells the true story of Maria Altmann's legal issues. Helen Mirren portrays the elderly Austrian-American woman fighting for stolen artwork.

The Nazis took her family's famous Gustav Klimt paintings during World War II. Maria works with a young lawyer to reclaim the popular art from Austria.

The narrative moves between wartime flashbacks and the present day. Helen Mirren displays Maria's determination to get justice for her family. The paintings hung in Austrian museums for years after the war.

Helen Mirren brings emotion and strength to Marcia's character. She shows the loss of homeland and family to Nazi persecution. The legal battle takes a long time and costs a lot of money.

Woman in Gold is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Tempest

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie shows Helen Mirren as Prospera in this Shakespeare adaptation. She portrays a sorceress exiled in a magical place with her daughter, Miranda.

The director Julie Taymor transformed the traditional male character Prospero into a female role. Propsera employs magic to shipwreck her enemies on the island.

Helen Mirren brings grace and power to a Shakespearean role. She commands control and spirits the elements with dramatic flair.

The movie utilizes mesmerizing spectacle to display Prospera's magical abilities. Prospera seeks revenge against those who hurt her and stole her dukedom.

Mirren tackles Shakespeare's complicated language with natural skill. She displays Prospera's resentment, which gradually turns into forgiveness. The character learns to let go of embracing mercy and revenge.

The role displays Helen Mirren's stage experience and classical training. The movie features serene island landscapes and stellar costume design. Helen Mirren received critical acclaim for effortlessly switching roles.

The Tempest is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Calendar Girls

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This heartwarming British comedy features Mirren as Chris Harper, a woman who learns her friend lost her husband to Leukemia.

The two women decide to raise money for a new hospital sofa. They convince their Women's Institute group to pose nude for a charity calendar.

The narrative comes from actual events that happened in Yorkshire. Helen Mirren brings heart and humor to Chris's character. She displays how ordinary women can do extraordinary things. The calendar turns into an international sensation and raises millions for charity.

Mirren tackles the movie's blend of drama and comedy perfectly. She displays the friendship between middle-aged women facing life transformations. The nude sequences are done with dignity and taste.

Calendar Girls is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Gosford Park

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents Mirren as Mrs Wilson, the head housekeeper in a 1930s English country home. The movie blends murder mystery elements with drama. During a weekend shooting party, the host is discovered dead. Helen Mirren portrays the role of a servant who knows all the family secrets.

The director Robert Altman created an ensemble piece with various storylines. Mirren stands out among the large cast of British stars. Mrs. Wilson knows more about the family than they realize. She holds the key to understanding the murder victim's past.

The movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The critics praised the raw period details and experienced ensemble acting.

Gosford Park is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The film shows Mirren in one of her strongest roles. She embodies the role of Georgina Spica, the wife of a brutal restaurant owner.

Her husband, Albert, is crude and violent to everyone around him. Georgina begins a secret affair with a gentle book lover named Michael. The director Peter Greenaway created a visually stunning but violent movie.

Mirren displays Georgina's journey from victim to a resilient woman. The character starts coy and fearful but grows more confident. She finds the courage to stand up to her abusive husband.

The movie features artistic cinematography and bold colors. Each room in the restaurant has a separate color scheme. Mirren wears costumes that match every location perfectly. The visual style matches the escalated emotions of the narrative.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Helen Mirren movies to watch if you liked her in The Thursday Murder Club.

