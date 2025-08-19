"Woke Is Dead": Piers Morgan supports Helen Mirren after actress claims next James Bond "has to be a guy" & a woman "doesn't work"

The debate over whether the next James Bond should be a woman has resurfaced after Dame Helen Mirren shared a strong opinion, quickly backed by Piers Morgan.In an interview with Saga Magazine (via BBC News) on August 18, 2025, the Oscar-winning actress, who plays a retired spy in her upcoming film The Thursday Murder Club, stated that Bond cannot be replaced by a woman.“I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman,&quot; she said. &quot;It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.”Her remarks came amid speculation about who would succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent. Although the idea of a female Bond has gained traction, Helen Mirren believes that the character is innately male.&quot;So many women have worked in that world,&quot; she added, referencing real-life female spies. She’s [her character, Elizabeth] a manifestation of a reality, that’s for sure. But not so much fun as Bond!&quot;Subsequently, on August 18, 2025, commentator Piers Morgan took to X to endorse Mirren's comments, writing:&quot;well said, Dame Helen. Further evidence that Woke Is Dead.&quot;Pierce Brosnan opens up on James Bond's future after Helen Mirren's commentsAfter Daniel Craig's departure in No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife about who will take on the role next. Amazon, which now controls the franchise, is reportedly seeking a British actor under 30, with names like Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson in contention.Pierce Brosnan, who starred in four Bond films, also shared his thoughts alongside Helen Mirren in the Saga interview. He expressed his excitement for the franchise to move in a new direction.&quot;I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character,” he said. &quot;I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving. And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do.’”The James Bond series is at a pivotal moment. With the script being written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, and direction helmed by Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune, Amazon is aiming for a 2028 release.Yet, the question of Bond’s identity remains unresolved. While some fans are open-minded about Bond’s identity being flexible, Helen Mirren and Piers Morgan seemingly represent a large portion of Bond fandom that would prefer to preserve tradition.