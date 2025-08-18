"Nonsense": Piers Morgan says this is the real reason Rachel Zegler’s Snow White flopped after Gal Gadot’s shocking admission

English broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan recently shared his thoughts on the poor reception of the 2025 film Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.According to Variety, Gadot recently addressed the underperformance of Disney’s live-action film during her appearance on the Israeli TV program called The A Talks. The Wonder Woman star said:“You know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. There’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. And, you know, it happened.”After Gal Gadot seemingly attributed the commercial failure of Snow White to ongoing tensions surrounding Palestine and Israel, Piers Morgan dismissed the actor’s claims as “nonsense.”The 60-year-old journalist and writer took to X and reposted a TMZ article detailing Gal Gadot’s comments on Snow White tanking at the box office. Alongside it, Piers Morgan wrote:“Nonsense. It flopped because they woked up a classic fairytale so absurdly nobody wanted to watch it.”What did Gal Gadot say about working with Rachel Zegler on Snow White?According to The Guardian, Gal Gadot, during her appearance on The A Talks, said that she “really enjoyed filming” the live-action Disney film. She added that she “enjoyed working” with Rachel Zegler and thought that Snow White would be a “huge success.”Meanwhile, per Variety, Gal Gadot reiterated her point about linking the October 7 event to the film’s failure. She said that she “always” gives “context” about the things she speaks of, but noted that “people make their own decisions.” She further explained:“I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some.”As reported by Variety, on Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to clarify her comments on the film’s poor reception. She said when the film was released, she felt the criticism was directed at her in a “very personal” and “almost visceral way.” Gadot clarified that the film didn’t fail “solely” because of external pressures and admitted that “success is never guaranteed.”World Premiere Of Disney's Snow White (Image via Getty)According to Forbes, Snow White earned $42.2 million domestically in its first week of release. Its final domestic gross reached $87,203,963, while international ticket sales totaled $118,341,472. Altogether, the worldwide box office gross amounted to $205,545,435. Meanwhile, Snow White had a $269.4 million production budget minus prints and advertising costs.Snow White was released in theaters on March 21 and reportedly remained on the big screen for roughly two and a half months, with June 5, 2025, being its final day in cinemas. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Marc Platt Productions, the film was directed by Marc Webb.Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starred as the Evil Queen and Snow White, respectively. The cast also featured Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia as Huntsman, and Jeremy Swift as Doc.