Celebrity commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Gal Gadot’s recent remarks about why Disney’s Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler, allegedly flopped at the box office.

In an article on his website (linked to an August 18, 2025, post on X), Hilton reacted to Gadot’s comments, as he wrote:

"Gal Gadot is addressing why Snow White flopped…Yikes! It seems Gal has seen the wave of backlash."

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Thinks Snow White Flopped… And Fans Have A LOT To Say! 🔗

In the website article, Perez Hilton explained that months after the film’s release and its disappointing performance both critically and commercially, Gal Gadot was finally addressing what she believed caused the failure.

The podcaster noted that the project had been plagued with "a LOT of behind-the-scenes drama," particularly surrounding its star, Rachel Zegler. According to Hilton, Zegler sparked controversy with a series of posts that angered both Zionists and Trump supporters, a move that created what he described as a "riptide of controversy."

"That, of course, proved to be a major conflict of interest at Disney, not to mention for the general public. Some didn’t want to see the film to support Rachel, others didn’t want to see it and support Gal, who is Israeli, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict," Perez Hilton added

Perez Hilton also highlighted Gal Gadot's recent appearance on the Israeli TV program, The A Talks, a unique show in which guests were interviewed by individuals on the autism spectrum. During the interview, the Gadot addressed the rumors about tension with Rachel Zegler, firmly denying them.

Gadot emphasized that she had a positive experience on set and wanted to clear up speculation about her relationship with her co-star.

"I have to say, I really enjoyed filming this movie. Really enjoyed it. I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, talked, and had fun," Perez Hilton wrote, citing what Gal Gadot said.

Perez Hilton weighs in on Gal Gadot’s remarks about Rachel Zegler’s Snow White

Gal Gadot (Image via Getty Images)

Perez Hilton wrote that speaking on the Israeli TV show The A Talks, Gadot suggested the film’s underperformance was partly due to political pressure in Hollywood over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to Perez Hilton, Gadot explained that she had expected the film to perform much better until the political climate shifted.

"I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit. And then [the October 7 attacks] happened … And what followed, as you know, what happened a lot in various industries, including Hollywood, there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel," Hilton added, citing what Gadot said.

Perez Hilton further added how Gadot had also reflected on the aftermath of that pressure and how it affected the movie’s reception.

"I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here. And I always do that. But in the end, people make their own decisions. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some," Perez Hilton added, quoting Gadot

As per Deadline, Gal Gadot had served two years in the Israeli Defense Forces as a combat fitness instructor during her mandatory military service. In this context, Hilton added that what Gal Gadot said about Snow White's poor box office performance was right.

"That definitely accounts for some of the boycotting that took place," Perez Hilton said.

However, the podcaster added how fans had pointed out that the film "just looked kinda… bad," and it was partially "due to the cast’s acting abilities."

In his website article, Perez Hilton then revealed how, post her appearance on Israeli TV program The A Talks, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram Story on August 17, 2025, to clarify her remarks about Rachel Zegler’s Snow White

She explained that while she had been grateful to take part in an “extraordinary interview,” her responses came from an emotional place. She said that after the film’s release, criticism aimed at her felt deeply personal because many people viewed her primarily as an Israeli rather than simply as an actress.

"I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers...Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress,” Gadot said

The Wonder Woman star further clarified that her comments were not meant to suggest “external pressures” alone doomed the film. She acknowledged that many factors contribute to a movie’s success or failure and that public backlash was only one part of a much larger picture.

More about Rachel Zegler's Snow White’s box office performance

Rachel Zegler (Image via Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White fell far short of Disney’s usual live-action box office success, with the actress caught at the center of controversy following the film’s release.

According to a USA Today report dated August 17, 2025, Snow White earned just $87 million in North America after its March debut. In comparison, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid grossed $298 million domestically, while the Lilo & Stitch remake brought in $421 million.

Zegler had been outspoken in support of Palestine and Gaza, amid film promotions. After the disappointing box-office performance, Jonah Platt, the son of producer Marc Platt, publicly blamed Zegler’s political commentary for damaging the film’s commercial potential.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Platt criticized the actress for mixing activism with promotion. He accused Zegler of “dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.” Platt went further, insisting that her “actions clearly hurt the film’s box office.”

While Rachel Zegler never directly addressed Platt’s remarks, she defended her decision to speak out in a June profile with i-D magazine. She explained that public platforms came with responsibility and that she chose to use hers in a way that aligned with her values.

"A platform becomes a responsibility, and that responsibility is ours to use as we please," Zegler said in the interview (as per USA Today)

She also acknowledged the risks of being outspoken but stressed that moral obligations outweighed professional consequences.

"There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, (but) nothing is worth innocent lives…My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things," she added.

Rachel Zegler is currently busy with her role as Eva Perón in the West End production of Evita at the London Palladium.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is preparing for her upcoming World War II thriller, Ruin, opposite Matthias Schoenaerts.

