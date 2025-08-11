  • home icon
  "Bringing in viewers": Internet reacts after Piers Morgan calls WNBA's adult toy scandal "disgustingly misogynist"

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Aug 11, 2025 16:44 GMT
NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces signs autographs for fans after the Aces
Piers Morgan recently weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding adult toys being thrown at WNBA games. In recent weeks, these incidents have disrupted play, with the most notable occurrence happening on August 5, when a toy was thrown at Fever player Sophie Cunningham during the Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks game.

On August 10, 2025, the parody account NBACentel posted that all 13 WNBA teams are required to install safety nets in response to the recent incidents. Piers Morgan, seemingly unaware that it was satirical, replied that the “stupid craze” is “disgustingly misogynist.” The NBACentel account posted a screenshot of Morgan’s reply, mocking him for falling for the satirical post, and Morgan, in reply, tweeted acknowledging his error but reiterated his opinion about the "craze."

"Congrats, you got me… But I still think the dildo-throwing craze is disgustingly misogynist," Piers Morgan wrote.
Netizens swiftly took to the comments to voice their thoughts on the recent incidents.

"Well it is bringing in viewers," wrote an X user.

Some viewers also questioned the political commentator's assertion that throwing adult toys onto the court is tied to misogyny.

Some other users suggested that the s*x toy stunts are actually boosting the WNBA's viewership.

However, some netizens agreed with Piers' stance on the WNBA’s adult s*x toy scandal.

According to USA Today, the first reported incident occurred on July 29, 2025 during the Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries. Following that, another adult toy was thrown during the Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky game on August 1. A similar incident took place on the same day in Atlanta after the Dream's game against the Mystics. Several more incidents followed.

So far, two arrests have already been made for throwing adult toys during the games. A 23-year-old man named Delbert Carver was arrested four days after throwing a s*x toy at a WNBA game in Atlanta on July 29. He was charged with "disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass," per the outlet.

Similarly, an 18-year-old was also arrested for throwing a "green d*ldo" which struck a man and his 9-year-old niece in the crowd during the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Suns game on Tuesday, August 5.

Piers Morgan dismisses Candace Owens' claims about Brigitte Macron

Piers Morgan and Candace Owens on The Piers Morgan Uncensored (Image via YouTube/@PiersMorganUncensored)
In the August 6 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, host Piers Morgan was joined by Candace Owens to discuss her recent controversial claims about France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

For context, Owens has been repeatedly making claims about Brigitte's gender for the past year, claiming she was born male, named-Jean Michel Trogneux. She also released an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, expanding on these claims.

However, Piers has actively expressed skepticism about her claims, repeatedly dismissing them as "utter nonsense." Similarly, during the podcast, Morgan claimed that Owens has been misled by journalists who have gone on a "complete fantasy trail of nonsense."

"Maybe you're right, okay? I don't think you are. I think you've been hoodwinked by these journalists who have gone on a complete fantasy trail of nonsense, trying to suggest Brigitte Macron never had three children, is a man, it's all a lie," Piers said.

He added:

"It's all a lie, and all the stuff that you've been doing on your channel and getting huge traffic for him, making tons of money."
Morgan recalled a previous claim he made on his show, stating that he would pay Candace Owens $150,000 if she proved her claims about Brigitte's gender. He added that he had doubled the bet to $30,000 in a post on X dated July 6 and asked Owens if she would be willing to accept it.

Candace Owens confidently accepted his offer, saying:

"I am 1,000% prepared to take that bet. I actually didn't see your tweet, or I would have accepted it live. So, we can totally accept that bet. I believe Brigitte Macron is a male and that they will not be presenting any evidence to the contrary because they would have done it already."
The full conversation between Candace Owens and Piers Morgan is present on Morgan's official YouTube channel.

Vaishnavi Sah

Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.

With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.

One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.

As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.

Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across.

Edited by Meghna
