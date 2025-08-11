"Bringing in viewers": Internet reacts after Piers Morgan calls WNBA’s adult toy scandal "disgustingly misogynist"

Piers Morgan recently weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding adult toys being thrown at WNBA games. In recent weeks, these incidents have disrupted play, with the most notable occurrence happening on August 5, when a toy was thrown at Fever player Sophie Cunningham during the Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks game.On August 10, 2025, the parody account NBACentel posted that all 13 WNBA teams are required to install safety nets in response to the recent incidents. Piers Morgan, seemingly unaware that it was satirical, replied that the “stupid craze” is “disgustingly misogynist.” The NBACentel account posted a screenshot of Morgan’s reply, mocking him for falling for the satirical post, and Morgan, in reply, tweeted acknowledging his error but reiterated his opinion about the &quot;craze.&quot;&quot;Congrats, you got me… But I still think the dildo-throwing craze is disgustingly misogynist,&quot; Piers Morgan wrote.Netizens swiftly took to the comments to voice their thoughts on the recent incidents.Steven 🇺🇸 @SirStevenKJLINKWell it is bringing in viewers&quot;Well it is bringing in viewers,&quot; wrote an X user.Some viewers also questioned the political commentator's assertion that throwing adult toys onto the court is tied to misogyny.NedKellysRevenge @NedKellysRevengeLINKHow does throwing a d*ldo equate to hating women?Jimmy @MrGibberiteLINKMisogynist 🙄 you really have been brainwashed by d*ck heads.Eat about misandrists? Do you ever point them out? (No pun intended)Some other users suggested that the s*x toy stunts are actually boosting the WNBA's viewership.Bob Bobberson @Bodinkie2020LINKI think it's great. The WNBA should embrace this and turn it into a marketing campaign. People would love it.Squeezus Christ @SqueezusChrist_LINKIt’s actually the best thing that’s happened to the wnba. This is the most amount of eyes on it it’s ever had.However, some netizens agreed with Piers' stance on the WNBA’s adult s*x toy scandal.kez☀️ @344WRLDLINKdoesnt change the fact that he’s addressing a real problem and he’s rightJoe Vols @THEjoevolsLINKYou're right on this one. Not a Wnba fan but I don't get why it's funny at all.Simen Borealis @pronouncedsimonLINKIt obviously is misogynist. To my knowledge you don’t see fleshlights and condoms thrown at male NBA gamesAccording to USA Today, the first reported incident occurred on July 29, 2025 during the Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries. Following that, another adult toy was thrown during the Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky game on August 1. A similar incident took place on the same day in Atlanta after the Dream's game against the Mystics. Several more incidents followed.So far, two arrests have already been made for throwing adult toys during the games. A 23-year-old man named Delbert Carver was arrested four days after throwing a s*x toy at a WNBA game in Atlanta on July 29. He was charged with &quot;disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass,&quot; per the outlet.Similarly, an 18-year-old was also arrested for throwing a &quot;green d*ldo&quot; which struck a man and his 9-year-old niece in the crowd during the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Suns game on Tuesday, August 5.Piers Morgan dismisses Candace Owens' claims about Brigitte MacronPiers Morgan and Candace Owens on The Piers Morgan Uncensored (Image via YouTube/@PiersMorganUncensored)In the August 6 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, host Piers Morgan was joined by Candace Owens to discuss her recent controversial claims about France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.For context, Owens has been repeatedly making claims about Brigitte's gender for the past year, claiming she was born male, named-Jean Michel Trogneux. She also released an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, expanding on these claims.However, Piers has actively expressed skepticism about her claims, repeatedly dismissing them as &quot;utter nonsense.&quot; Similarly, during the podcast, Morgan claimed that Owens has been misled by journalists who have gone on a &quot;complete fantasy trail of nonsense.&quot;&quot;Maybe you're right, okay? I don't think you are. I think you've been hoodwinked by these journalists who have gone on a complete fantasy trail of nonsense, trying to suggest Brigitte Macron never had three children, is a man, it's all a lie,&quot; Piers said.He added:&quot;It's all a lie, and all the stuff that you've been doing on your channel and getting huge traffic for him, making tons of money.&quot;Morgan recalled a previous claim he made on his show, stating that he would pay Candace Owens $150,000 if she proved her claims about Brigitte's gender. He added that he had doubled the bet to $30,000 in a post on X dated July 6 and asked Owens if she would be willing to accept it.Candace Owens confidently accepted his offer, saying:&quot;I am 1,000% prepared to take that bet. I actually didn't see your tweet, or I would have accepted it live. So, we can totally accept that bet. I believe Brigitte Macron is a male and that they will not be presenting any evidence to the contrary because they would have done it already.&quot;The full conversation between Candace Owens and Piers Morgan is present on Morgan's official YouTube channel.