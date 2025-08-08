"It's disrespectful": Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas issues urgent plea for action amid WNBA sex toy epidemic

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas issued an urgent plea to the community following the repeated misbehaviour in WNBA games. The W is facing a sex toy epidemic, as several games have seen dildos flying in the arena.Sometimes, these objects have hit players and other fans in the arena, and on Friday, Thomas raised his voice on the growing misbehaviour on the community's part. He shared a collage of news headlines covering the incidents on his Instagram account and accompanied his thoughts in a template featured on the image.&quot;It completely disrespects the players, the league, the fans, the children that are there to support their favorite players. I take my daughters and their friends and their teammates to the Mystic games. Nobody's children should have to be subjected to that. It's not funny and it's disrespectful,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe league has tightened its approach to these incidents. The authorities have started to arrest suspects for this arena misconduct. On Wednesday, the police arrested an 18-year-old for throwing a sex toy in the Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream game.Ron Harper, a former NBA player and another teammate of Michael Jordan, had urged the authorities to impose harsh punishment on the suspect following his arrest.Etan Thomas raises his voice against Angel Reese's 'hate' in the communityEtan Thomas has slammed Angel Reese's critics after the Sky star continued to deliver in her sophomore year in the league. On July 7, the former NBA player shared a couple of Reese's highlights and recent accomplishments on his Instagram account.The first slide on the post featured his statement to the Sky forward's critics and the community.&quot;The #AngelReese hate should be studied. She just made #WNBA history again, this time as the first player to have 15+ rebounds in 5 straight games, but watch the hate continue. Tells you it’s not about basketball,&quot; he wrote.Etan Thomas slams Angel Reese's critics on his IG account.In his statement, Etan Thomas slammed the negative narrative surrounding Reese. The Sky forward has been gradually improving and is the Sky's biggest asset this season. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.She is leading the rebounding leaderboard for the second consecutive season, with the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson behind her with 9.1 rpg. However, despite her best efforts, the Sky have failed to climb up the ladder. They are the 11th-ranked team in the standings with an 8-22 record.