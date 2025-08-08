"Give him jail time" - Ron Harper urges no mercy for 18-year-old caught in d*ldo throwing incident during Mercury game

Former NBA player Ron Harper has shown no mercy to a young adult caught in the sex toy-throwing incident during the Phoenix Mercury's 82-66 win against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.The police have arrested 18-year-old Kaden Lopez on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. A court document revealed that Lopez was caught pulling out a green dildo from his pocket and then throwing it forward. The object hit a man and his niece sitting in the front row. The victim now desires prosecution.On Wednesday, Ron Harper expressed his thoughts on the matter in a comment on X. He asked for a harsh punishment against the accused.&quot;Give him jail time…&quot; he commented.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKGive him jail time…Lopez is the second man to be arrested amid the growing incidents of fans throwing sex toys onto the court in a WNBA game. Delbert Carver was arrested and charged with multiple offenses on Aug. 2 after he allegedly threw one during a Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream game. He was released on bond on Sunday.During Fever's 100-91 loss against the Sparks on Tuesday, a fan threw a sex toy on the court, which hit Sophie Cunningham on her ankle. The Fever guard was hit by the object a day after she released her statement on the growing misbehavior on her X account.Ron Harper demands 'respect' for Sophie Cunningham and other WNBA players following d*ldo incidentAfter suffering a loss and getting hit by a sex toy on Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham went on her X account and retweeted her post from a few days back, where she had asked the community to stop the misbehavior.This time, the Fever guard pointed out that her words did not age well. However, Ron Harper dropped in the post's comment section and demanded that the community respect the ladies and the game.&quot;Have some damn respect for the ladies and the games….&quot; he commented.Ron Harper demands respect for WNBA players under Sophie Cunningham's post.Harper has been outspoken about his thoughts on the WNBA. The five-time NBA champion had once stepped in defense of Cunningham's teammate and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after a clip of Brittney Griner went viral, where she was seen cussing at the Fever guard.Griner's viral video had caused a debate in the community, and Harper had stepped forward to highlight that Clark would always be tested because of her basketball ability and not because of her race.