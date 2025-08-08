Sex toy stunts at WNBA games reportedly come to an end as 'Green D*ldo Coin' member makes huge announcement

Several sex toys have been thrown onto a WNBA court over the past week. However, these pranks have reportedly come to an end. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the &quot;Green D*ldo Coin&quot; told USA Today that the sex toy pranks are likely done.However, he also said that the other pranks would not stop. On Tuesday, some members of the &quot;Green D*ldo Coin&quot; community were discussing their recent exploits when a member hinted at the sex toy prank being over as they move on to bigger plans.&quot;If we’re too disruptive for too long, people will get pissed off,” a member said on the stream. “The bigger events, we gotta find creative ways to like trick the cameras onto us and then, f***ing bingo.&quot;The Athletic @TheAthleticLINKThe memecoin community &quot;Green Dildo Coin's&quot; spokesperson told USA Today that the sex toy disruptions at WNBA games is likely done, but that the pranks wouldn’t stop. “The bigger events, we gotta find creative ways to like trick the cameras onto us and then, f—ing bingo.”The sex toy incidents started on July 29 after a green object was thrown onto the court during an intense game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Since then, this incident has repeated itself three more times during different WNBA games.The most recent incident includes Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham. During the second quarter of Tuesday's game between the Sparks and the Fever, a sex toy was thrown onto the court, which hit Cunningham in the ankle. The Fever guard had previously urged the community to stop the misbehaviour, which made it ironic that the object hit her.Former NBA player pushes for brutal punishment against WNBA sex toy incident suspectFormer NBA player Ron Harper has urged the authorities to show no mercy against a suspect arrested for throwing a sex toy in Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun. On Thursday, Fox reporter Trenton Hooker said that police have arrested 18-year-old Kaden Lopez. The young adult is now facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.Harper expressed his thoughts in a tweet on Thursday. He asked the authorities not to let him walk free.&quot;Give him jail time…,&quot; Harper wrote.Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKGive him jail time…A video footage has shown Lopez sitting on his seat and retrieving a green sex toy from his sweater. However, the object hit a man and his niece sitting in the front row. The victims are looking for the individual to be prosecuted.The WNBA has started to take these incidents seriously as the authorities have made several arrests related to the repeated misbehaviors.