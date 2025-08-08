  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sex toy stunts at WNBA games reportedly come to an end as 'Green D*ldo Coin' member makes huge announcement

Sex toy stunts at WNBA games reportedly come to an end as 'Green D*ldo Coin' member makes huge announcement

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:34 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Sex toy stunts at WNBA games reportedly come to an end as 'Green D*ldo Coin' member makes huge announcement. (Image Source: Getty)

Several sex toys have been thrown onto a WNBA court over the past week. However, these pranks have reportedly come to an end. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the "Green D*ldo Coin" told USA Today that the sex toy pranks are likely done.

Ad

However, he also said that the other pranks would not stop. On Tuesday, some members of the "Green D*ldo Coin" community were discussing their recent exploits when a member hinted at the sex toy prank being over as they move on to bigger plans.

"If we’re too disruptive for too long, people will get pissed off,” a member said on the stream. “The bigger events, we gotta find creative ways to like trick the cameras onto us and then, f***ing bingo."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The sex toy incidents started on July 29 after a green object was thrown onto the court during an intense game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Since then, this incident has repeated itself three more times during different WNBA games.

The most recent incident includes Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham. During the second quarter of Tuesday's game between the Sparks and the Fever, a sex toy was thrown onto the court, which hit Cunningham in the ankle. The Fever guard had previously urged the community to stop the misbehaviour, which made it ironic that the object hit her.

Ad

Former NBA player pushes for brutal punishment against WNBA sex toy incident suspect

Former NBA player Ron Harper has urged the authorities to show no mercy against a suspect arrested for throwing a sex toy in Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun. On Thursday, Fox reporter Trenton Hooker said that police have arrested 18-year-old Kaden Lopez. The young adult is now facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Ad
Ad

Harper expressed his thoughts in a tweet on Thursday. He asked the authorities not to let him walk free.

"Give him jail time…," Harper wrote.
Ad

A video footage has shown Lopez sitting on his seat and retrieving a green sex toy from his sweater. However, the object hit a man and his niece sitting in the front row. The victims are looking for the individual to be prosecuted.

The WNBA has started to take these incidents seriously as the authorities have made several arrests related to the repeated misbehaviors.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications