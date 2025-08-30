Where was The Roses filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Roses is a 2025 black comedy film directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara. The film retells Warren Adler's 1981 novel The War of the Roses and honors the 1989 film adaptation.With its all-star cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, and Kate McKinnon, the movie combines satire, snappy wit, and black humor into an exploration of marriage, competition, and the limits of love and contempt.Since its theatrical release on August 29, 2025, fans may have been wondering where the film was shot and how the filmmakers captured its combination of domestic mayhem and marital combat.Much of the film's character stems not just from its humor but also from its real-life locations. The Roses was shot throughout Devon, specifically Salcombe. All filming locations of The Roses exploredThe Roses (Image via Searchlight Pictures)The Roses was shot largely in the coastal village of Salcombe, Devon, which provided an idyllic combination of cinematic views and cozy domestic settings. Among the most important locations was The Winking Prawn, a popular beachside café that features in numerous scenes.Another key setting was North Sands Beach, a visitors' favorite. The sandy beach, with its tranquil coastal atmosphere, was used to provide a lighter family scene near the beginning of the film, before tension between Theo and Ivy starts to get out of hand.By staging some of the key moments against the elegance of the Devon coast, the filmmakers generated a stark contrast between idyllic scenery and the darker turns in the relationship of the couple.Cliff Road in Salcombe was also utilized, with exterior footage that captured the essence of high-end but down-to-earth life in a small seaside town. These images assisted in creating the framework for Theo and Ivy's home, which becomes the main battleground of their disintegrating marriage.Official filming commenced on June 10, 2024, and concluded within a few weeks. Searchlight Pictures' production team deliberately selected Salcombe and the surrounding Devon regions due to their natural landscapes and authenticity.The Roses was created as a new interpretation of the traditional tale of marriage breakdown, with McNamara's script combining elements from Adler's book and the previous film adaptation.The locations in Devon were not only selected for looks, they were central to the story. Ivy's emergence as a restaurateur, Theo's battle with his career collapse, and the ensuing tussle for their home of dreams all become more tangible with the familiar real-world environments.Read More: Where was Relay filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsWhat is The Roses about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Roses is a film about Theo and Ivy Rose, a pair who begin life head over heels in love but gradually drift apart as life challenges their union. The architect Theo and the chef Ivy appear to craft the ultimate family life with their two kids. But when careers change and bitterness accumulates, cracks in their relationship become chasms.Ivy's thriving restaurant venture and Theo's professional and personal woes make for an uneven power dynamic that neither of them can reconcile.Their efforts to repair things via vacations, therapy, and even the construction of their dream home are a testament to how far off track they have gone. By the time the kids head off to college, resentment has taken over both of them.Their dream house is the ultimate symbol of control, and a vicious tug-of-war ensues, full of sabotage, humiliation, and near-violent altercations. What ensues is a sharp satire of marriage, ego, and the length humans are willing to go to when love turns sour and becomes competition.Read More: Where to watch Bambi: The Reckoning? Streaming details exploredFor the unversed, the movie was released on August 29, 2025.