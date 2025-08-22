Where was, Honey Don't! filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Ethan Coen's Honey Don't!, a second film of the "lesbian B-movie trilogy", released in the US and Canada on August 22, 2025. Margaret Qualley plays Honey O'Donahue, a private investigator who finds herself involved in an odd murder mystery in Bakersfield, California, in the neo-noir dark comedy.

The story follows Honey as she investigates what she believes to be a murder after an unfortunate vehicle accident. Her investigation puts her in the circle of influence of Reverend Drew Devlin (Chris Evans), a charismatic and terrifying cult leader whose followers strangely continue to be found dead.

She balances her investigation with a family drama involving her problematic niece and a budding romance with police officer MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza) as she unravels the web of lies. The plot combines a sarcastic criticism of religious fundamentalism with bizarre humor and classic noir clichés.

Honey Don't! was filmed in New Mexico, mainly in and around Albuquerque. The locations were used to double for the film's setting in Bakersfield, California.

Honey Don't! filming locations and other production details explored

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Honey Don't! immerses viewers in the strange, sunny, and menacing world of Bakersfield, California. The film's production, however, exposes a crucial industry technique: using one location to accurately represent another. The film was mostly shot in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico, even though the story takes place in the Golden State.

This was not a random strategic decision. The film, which commenced main production in March 2024, made use of the state's stunning landscapes, significant promotions, and talented local workers, according to the New Mexico Film Office. Ethan Coen has a history of filming in New Mexico for films such as Burn After Reading, Where Art Thou?, and O Brother.

The varied terrain of the state, which ranges from metropolitan settings to desolate desert plains, made it ideal for simulating Bakersfield's appearance and atmosphere. More than 600 New Mexicans were hired by the project, which boosted the local economy by hiring 450 background actors and 150 crew members. The filming began on March 25, 2024 and was wrapped up on May 23.

Focus Features and Working Title Films collaborated on the film's production. Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Margaret Qualley were among the initial cast members when the project was revealed in January 2024.

By April 2024, more members of the ensemble had joined, including Talia Ryder, Kristen Connolly, Charlie Day, and Billy Eichner. The film premiered out of competition in the Midnight Screenings section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

What is Honey Don't! about?

Honey Don't! revolves around the main character Honey O'Donahue, a clever but not very successful private investigator from Bakersfield, California. Honey's inquiry into the odd death of a young woman in a vehicle accident leads her into a strange underworld where Reverend Drew Devlin is the leader of a corrupt cult-like church.

A subtle LGBT element is added to the story as Honey develops a flirty and captivating relationship with Officer MG Falcone along the way. The film mixes dark comedy, bizarre visuals, and quirky characters with chic noir aesthetics.

Honey Don't! hit the theatres on August 22, 2025 in the US and Canada. Stay tuned for more updates.

