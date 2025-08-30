7 mystery movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

Armed with curiosity and a penchant for meddling, four elderly retirees, Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim, and Joyce, form The Thursday Murder Club and spend their afternoons solving cold cases. But when a real-time murder puts them in the thick of an investigation, their nosiness makes them suspects instead. What follows is a Chris Columbus crime comedy filled with wry British humor and fun twists.

Ad

Based on Richard Osman's 2020 novel, the movie stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as a team of sleuthing detectives with a purpose. From their endearing on-screen dynamics to the refreshing whodunit plot, the murder mystery is the perfect weekend watch on Netflix.

Fans of The Thursday Murder Club will also enjoy other mysteries, such as Knives Out (2019) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Knives Out, Murder on the Orient Express, and other mystery movies for The Thursday Murder Club fans

1) Knives Out (2019)

The ensemble cast of the murder mystery movie (Image via Prime Video)

Mystery writer Harlan Thrombey's 85th birthday party brings his entire family together, only for him to die under mysterious circumstances. Convinced the death is not a suicide, Detective royalty Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is anonymously summoned to solve the case. With the entire house on lockdown, tensions run high and suspicion sours the air, as Blanc closes in on the murderer.

Ad

The Thursday Murder Club and Knives Out get many things right: A cozy setting, a stacked star cast, and a simple but entertaining whodunit storyline executed with straightforward fun in mind. This Rian Johnson mystery stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others, as they fake it until the murderer is revealed. The film's rich visuals and richer social commentary make it a hit.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ad

2) Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Kenneth Branagh directed and starred in the movie (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Any fan of book-to-movie mystery adaptations like The Thursday Murder Club will enjoy a good Agatha Christie whodunit. Fresh from solving a murder in Jerusalem, detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) boards the Orient Express to return to London. Unbeknownst to him and the ragtag slew of passengers aboard, a murder mystery on wheels awaits, with every suspect trapped in the train.

Ad

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie is a cozy watch that pieces together a puzzle for a grand reveal. It gives a classic mystery a star-studded twist, with Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, and William Dafoe. From the detective's handlebar mustache to memorable quirks, the movie focuses on the character's depth, much like the Netflix mystery.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Clue (1985)

The ensemble in Clue (Image via Prime Video)

Six strangers. One secluded New England mansion. A myriad of secrets tie them together. The only way out is to figure out who killed the victim and crack the case as chaos ensues, with stranded motorists and almost-dead victims. The cult classic is written and directed by Jonathan Lynn, featuring three different endings, much like the board game that inspired the movie.

Ad

The Thursday Murder Club fans will enjoy the perfect mix of chaotic comedy and sharp writing. It uses the heightened emotions to its advantage by engaging in wordplay and quotable humor that stands the test of time. It features Tim Curry as Wadsworth, the house's butler, who is at the center of it all.

Where to watch: Prime Video/MGM+/Fubo

4) Wicked Little Letters (2023)

The cast of Wicked Little Letters (Image via Netflix)

In 1920, God-loving, goody-two-shoes Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) of idyllic Littlehampton is up in arms when she receives crude and unsavory letters from an anonymous sender. While she is convinced it is her frenemy and neighbor, Rose, the mismatched handwriting gets detective Moss (Anjana Vasan) to dig deeper. The mystery slowly unravels, taking Moss on an unexpected journey.

Ad

Quintessential British humor meets a peculiar whodunit in both The Thursday Murder Club and Wicked Little Letters. This Thea Sharrock directorial peaks with Edith and Rose's dysfunctional on-screen dynamic, and gives fans an entertaining crime comedy that is perfect to watch over the weekend.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Hot Fuzz (2007)

The police duo in Hot Fuzz (Image via Prime Video)

Exceptional police officer Nicholas Angel's life turns upside down when he is transferred from busy London to idyllic Sandford for being too good at his job. When he thinks he will wile away the rest of his days twiddling his thumbs, a series of gruesome murders falls in his lap. With his partner, the over-enthusiastic Danny Butterman, he sets off to dig into the town's rotten core.

Ad

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost emulate the eagerness, razor-sharp wit, and detective abilities of the elderly quartet in The Thursday Murder Club in Hot Fuzz. The movies are comedic capers at their finest, and give fans an entertaining murder mystery through the eyes of relatable and hilarious characters.

Where to watch: STARZ/Prime Video

6) Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982)

Martin as Detective Reardon (Image via Prime Video)

When famous cheese maker John Forrest dies under mysterious conditions, his daughter, Juliet Forrest (Rachel Ward), is convinced of foul play. She hires private investigator Rigby Reardon (Steve Martin) to investigate the case, and the mystery begins to unravel in comedic and unusual ways.

Ad

Both Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid and The Thursday Murder Club don't take themselves too seriously. The movies are light, somewhat parody versions of hardcore murder mysteries, which makes the smart commentary infused with witty humor all the more entertaining. The fan-favourite performance, featuring Steve Martin and Carl Reiner's sharp directing, makes it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

7) Murder Mystery (2019)

Aniston and Sandler in the movie (Image via Netflix)

Police officer Nick (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston), the hairdresser with a love for murder mystery novels, finally take their honeymoon trip after 15 years of marriage. But when a chance meeting with a billionaire puts them on a cruise, the last thing they expect to encounter is a dead body. Everyone aboard is a suspect, and it is up to the unlikely duo to solve the case.

Ad

Ron, Elizabeth, Ibrahim, and Joyce from The Thursday Murder Club would have loved to be in Nick and Audrey's shoes and stumble upon a murder case. The premise and humor of both movies depend on amateur sleuths finding themselves in the thick of things and somehow having the right pair of eyes to connect the dots. That makes this the perfect next watch for mystery movie fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

The Thursday Murder Club fans can also watch Murder by Death (1976) and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More