The Conjuring: Last Rites: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a supernatural American horror film directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film is inspired by the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting by Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The movie is a sequel to The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and is the ninth and last film in The Conjuring Universe. The movie is slated for release on September 5, 2025, and tracks paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they tackle one of their most feared cases: the Smurl family haunting.

The narrative delves into themes of faith, family, and resistance to supernatural forces, blending true horror with an ensemble cast. While Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their role as the protagonists, they will be joined by several new actors for the final installment.

The Conjuring: Last Rites: Cast and characters list

Here is the leading cast list of The Conjuring: Last Rites:

1) Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Vera Farmiga, who has starred in Up in the Air and The Many Saints of Newark, returns to play Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, a trance medium and clairvoyant. Lorraine's gifts enable her to feel and converse with spirits, including those involved in the Smurl haunting investigation.

Some other notable works of Vera Farmiga include The Departed, The Judge, and Bates Motel, among others.

2) Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Patrick Wilson, who has appeared in Watchmen and Insidious, plays Ed Warren, a demonologist, writer, and professor. Ed's paranormal knowledge leads the investigation and safeguards the Smurl family from evil entities.

Some of Patrick Wilson's other films and series include Aquaman, Fargo, and The Phantom of the Opera.

3) Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Mia Tomlinson portrays Judy, the Warrens’ daughter. Judy's role captures a close-up view of growing up in a family deeply immersed in supernatural cases, navigating personal relationships while being loyal to the family.

Other works of Mia Tomlinson include The Beast Must Die (2021, TV), Domina (2021–2023, TV), and more.

4) Ben Hardy plays Tony Spera

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Ben Hardy, who has featured in Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men: Apocalypse, stars as Tony Spera, Judy Warren's boyfriend. Tony gets involved in the supernatural world through his association with Judy, providing skepticism and support as the film progresses. Ben Hardy was also seen in EastEnders.

5) Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

Rebecca Calder plays Janet Smurl, the family matriarch besieged by an evil spirit. Her character goes through frightening supernatural encounters while keeping her family united.

Some notable works of Rebecca Calder include Love Me Do (2023), The Hatton Garden Job (2017), and Then I Was French (2015).

6) Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl

Elliot Cowan (Image via Instagram/@warnerbrosuk)

Elliot Cowan, known for his role in The Illusionist and Da Vinci’s Demons, portrays Jack Smurl, Janet’s husband. Jack struggles to protect his family from the haunting while confronting his own fears and disbelief.

Elliot Cowan’s other works include ZeroZeroZero and more.

Supporting cast of the movie

Below is the supporting cast list of The Conjuring: Last Rites:

Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl: Heather is the eldest Smurl child, impacted by the haunting.

Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl: Beau Gadsdon plays one of the Smurl daughters; her ordeal increases the emotional stakes of the story.

Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl: Molly Cartwright plays the youngest Smurl child, whose fragility creates tension.

John Brotherton as Brad Hamilton: Brad Hamilton aids the Warrens' investigation.

Shannon Kook as Drew: Shannon plays an investigative character.

The Conjuring: Last Rites weaves real-life horror and character-driven storytelling into one chilling conclusion to the Conjuring Universe while examining the Warrens' family dynamics and bravery against supernatural evil.

