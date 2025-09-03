Lilo & Stitch (2025) ending explained: Did Lilo and Stitch defeat Jumba?

Lilo & Stitch (2025) is Disney's live-action adaptation of its 2002 animated classic, released on May 23, 2025, and directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The Film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, and Chris Sanders voices Stitch. The movie tracks the life of a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a mischievous alien named Stitch, exploring the theme of finding family, responsibility, and trust.

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Lilo & Stitch (2025).

Throughout the movie, Jumba continues to chase Stitch, seeking to delete his newfound empathy and return him to being a purely destructive experiment. By the end of the movie, Lilo & Stitch successfully defeat Jumba. In the film's climax, Lilo and Stitch face off against Jumba aboard his spaceship, halting his attempt to delete Stitch's new memory.

Lilo & Stitch expel Jumba out of the spacecraft and defend their family. This moment highlights Stitch’s emotional growth and Lilo’s bravery, emphasizing that defeating a villain is as much about safeguarding love and connection as it is about winning a battle.

Lilo & Stitch (2025): Jumba’s pursuit and Lilo meet Stitch

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Disney)

The story begins on planet Turo, where Dr. Jumba Jookiba is found guilty of illicit genetic experimentation upon the creation of the destructive Experiment 626. 626 breaks out, pilfering a hyperdrive-capable police cruiser and crashing on Kauaʻi. The Grand Councilwoman gives Jumba his freedom on the condition that he captures 626, enlisting Agent Pleakley to help him.

Meanwhile, Lilo Pelekai struggles at school and socially, frustrated by her sister Nani’s absence. Social worker Mrs Kekoa questions Nani’s ability to care for Lilo, creating tension in their daily life. At the animal shelter, Lilo encounters 626, who disguises himself as a dog to evade capture. She names him Stitch and adopts him, forming the bond that drives the story forward.

Challenges, growth, and family bonds

As Lilo and Stitch settle into their life as a family, Nani struggles to balance work and caretaking. Stitch's antics constantly interfere with their schedules, and Jumba and Pleakley's efforts to capture him raise the stakes. Dangerous incidents, including a near-drowning, test the strength of Lilo’s trust in Stitch and the sisters’ resilience.

When Mrs. Kekoa proposes that Nani give up guardianship, the sisters have to make hard decisions. In these situations, Stitch starts showing empathy and concern and learns to care about others. The film shows Stitch growing from a disruptive experiment into a protective and loyal part of Lilo's ʻohana.

Lilo & Stitch (2025): Confronting Jumba and restoring Ohana

The climax occurs on Jumba's spaceship, where he intends to wipe out Stitch's emotional development. Lilo boards the ship secretly to assist Stitch, and they together face off against Jumba. With cooperation and courage, they expel Jumba off the ship and keep him away from hurting anyone.

Stitch saves Lilo at the cost of his own life, but he later survives due to David's efforts. After the triumph, the Grand Councilwoman permits Stitch to stay on Earth. Tūtū is legally appointed as Lilo's guardian, so that Nani can go to college while being in proximity to her sister.

Pleakley is welcomed into the family, rounding out the extended ʻohana. A mid-credits tag shows Nani visiting Lilo and Stitch in Kauaʻi through Jumba's portal gun, emphasizing that family is determined by love and connection, and not merely living together.

