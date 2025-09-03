When will The Baltimorons premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Baltimorons is an American comedy film directed by Jay Duplass and screenplay co-written by Michael Strassner, distributed by Independent Film Company. The film explores themes of love, second chances, and connection during the holiday season.

The story follows Cliff, played by Michael Strassner, a comedian whose Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn when he chips a tooth and seeks emergency dental care. This chance encounter with Didi leads them into a night of comedic mishaps and surprising revelations across Baltimore. The film is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions, with Michael Strassner, David Bonnett Jr., and Drew Langer. The film is slated for a limited theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

The Baltimorons: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ IFC Films)

The film will premiere in theaters on Friday, September 5, 2025, starting with a limited release in New York City. It will then expand into a wide release on September 12, 2025.

The release is distributed by IFC Films and Sapan Studio, who acquired rights in April 2025. The film’s debut comes alongside other major releases that weekend, including The Conjuring: Last Rites, Hamilton: An American Musical, and Highest 2 Lowest.

Where to watch The Baltimorons?

Initially, The Baltimorons will be available only in theaters. IFC Films will distribute the release in North America, while Sapan Studio handles additional markets. Information regarding digital streaming or on-demand availability has not yet been announced, though limited releases often arrive on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV after their theatrical run.

What to expect from The Baltimorons?

As per the recent trailer, the movie opens on Christmas Eve when Cliff (Michael Strassner), a comedian, cracks a tooth and visits an emergency dental clinic. There, he encounters Didi (Liz Larsen), a dentist whose Christmas plans have been interrupted by family situations. A casual encounter between them launches a series of actions that take them from Baltimore to travel throughout the city over one night.

The story follows their interactions as they navigate various situations, including debating whether to attend Didi’s ex-husband’s Christmas party and handling unexpected complications along the way. These events allow both characters to confront aspects of their personal lives, from past regrets to current challenges.

The movie switches between scenes of light comedy and more introspective moments, working primarily with the changing dynamic between Didi and Cliff. Their dialogue, common experiences, and little gestures during the course of the evening together help to build an emerging connection that becomes the heart of the movie. Overall, The Baltimorons is about friendship, choice, and humanity. It illustrates the way in which a random encounter can shape individual experience.

Cast of The Baltimorons

Below is the confirmed ensemble cast:

Michael Strassner as Cliff – a comedian who finds unexpected companionship on Christmas Eve.

– a comedian who finds unexpected companionship on Christmas Eve. Liz Larsen as Didi – a dentist facing a disrupted holiday after her divorce.

– a dentist facing a disrupted holiday after her divorce. Olivia Luccardi as Brittany – a supporting character who adds to the night’s twists.

The film is directed by Jay Duplass, whose previous directing credits include The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2012). The screenplay was co-written by Duplass and lead actor Michael Strassner. With its September release date, The Baltimorons will reach audiences ahead of the holiday season as a comedy built around an unconventional Christmas Eve adventure.

