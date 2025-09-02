When will Orlando Bloom's The Cut (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Orlando Bloom gets ready to rumble in The Cut, a psychological thriller that has already generated buzz about the actor's dramatic physical transformation. Directed by Sean Ellis, the film premiered during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

Now that it's had its festival release, the big question is when The Cut will hit theaters for the masses. The wait won't be long. The film is scheduled for a US release on September 5, 2025.

When is The Cut releasing, and who stars in it?

The Cut is set to open theatrically in the United States on September 5, 2025, nearly a full year after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Orlando Bloom is the top-billed star as the retired fighter. He is joined by Caitríona Balfe as Caitlin and John Turturro as Boz, the boxer's strict and unconventional trainer.

The Cut's journey commenced in 2023, when Deadline initially reported that production would be done in Nevada.

What The Cut is about and more details

Orlando Bloom at The Cut London Screening (Image Via Getty)

It is a psychological thriller of obsession, stamina, and how far a single man can push himself to recapture a lost dream. The film is about a Las Vegas boxer who returns from retirement to win a championship belt.

What has the potential to be an uplifting comeback becomes rapidly more sinister as he undergoes a grueling training regimen and a punishing weight-cutting process under the orders of his trainer.

The physical battle is also complicated by a mental breakdown, so that the movie is as much a character study as it is a boxing film.

The movie, directed by Sean Ellis from a screenplay by Justin Bull, is based on a story by Mark Lane. The film removes the glamour from the sport and instead emphasizes the relentless psychological and physical cost behind the cameras.

Ellis commits to this darker tone, transforming the boxing ring into the setting for an exercise in control, sacrifice, and the perils of obsession.

A lot of the discussion surrounding The Cut has been about Bloom's dramatic weight loss for the role. The actor explained that he lost over 50 pounds in order to convincingly play a boxer attempting to cut weight in risky ways. In an interview on the British talk show This Morning on August 27, 2025, Bloom explained the effect it had on him, acknowledging:

"I was exhausted mentally, physically. I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around."

Bloom consulted celebrity nutritionist Philip Goglia, who formerly counseled actors such as Christian Bale for dramatic weight fluctuations for movie roles to get this drastic appearance. Bloom described his diet as being reduced gradually to only tuna and cucumber in the last few weeks of shooting.

To further complicate matters, the movie was filmed in reverse order, so the weakest version of Bloom physically was shot last, when he was already exhausted.

The actor revealed in the same interview that, though the makeover was required for the movie, it was too expensive.

"I had no energy or brain power," he said.

He admitted, mentioning that he would frequently lie down in between takes and forced himself to look bulkier on screen.

The Cut is set to release theatrically in the US on September 5, 2025.

