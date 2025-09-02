Locke movie director Steven Knight is all set to exhibit Irish heirs’ troubles in upcoming House of Guinness show

The House of Guinness trailer introduces viewers to the turmoil that follows the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man behind one of Ireland’s most powerful brewing dynasties. The Netflix series comes from Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, and is set in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

The story begins with the death of Sir Benjamin and the reading of his will, which sets his four children on very different paths. The siblings, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, face both inheritance struggles and the burden of maintaining a global legacy. The series will premiere on September 25, 2025, with eight episodes.

The trailer reveals the tension within the family as each sibling comes to terms with what their father has left them. Some are denied inheritance altogether, while others are placed in joint control of the brewery. Conflicts between personal desires and family duty drive the narrative, while the backdrop of political unrest in Ireland raises the stakes. The preview shows how these conflicts connect the family’s private life with the future of Ireland.

House of Guinness trailer details

The trailer begins with Sir Benjamin’s funeral and quickly shifts to the fallout from his will. Despite their differences, Arthur (Anthony Boyle) and Edward (Louis Partridge) are forced into joint stewardship of the brewery. Arthur wants freedom from responsibility, while Edward is prepared to manage the business with focus and discipline.

Anne (Emily Fairn) and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) face exclusion from inheritance, intensifying the conflict. Explosions, confrontations, and moments of rebellion appear in the trailer, underscoring the challenges the family faces. James Norton appears as Sean Rafferty, a brewery foreman who becomes deeply involved in the Guinness family’s affairs.

What we know about House of Guinness so far

A grand ballroom scene from House of Guinness highlights the family’s lavish world and hidden conflicts. (Image via Netflix)

The cast includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea as the Guinness siblings. Supporting roles are played by James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, Ann Skelly, Seamus O’Hara, Michael McElhatton, David Wilmot, Michael Colgan, Jessica Reynolds, Hilda Fay, and Elizabeth Dulau.

Steven Knight created and wrote the series and is also an executive producer. He told Netflix Tudum, in an article dated September 1, 2025, that the Guinness family story allowed him to explore how inheritance decisions shaped not just family lives but also wider society. Directors Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl split directing duties, with Shankland helming the first five episodes and Akl the final three. Producers include Cahal Bannon and Howard Burch.

House of Guinness portrays the Guinness dynasty in the years following Benjamin’s death, focusing on generational tensions, business struggles, and Ireland’s shifting political landscape. The will ties Arthur and Edward to the brewery, creating rivalry and interdependence. Anne and Ben’s exclusion sparks resentment, while outside forces threaten the family’s power.

As Knight explained to Tudum, the decisions characters make in their personal lives ripple into the future of Ireland. The House of Guinness tells the story of a family bound by legacy, divided by inheritance, and pressured by history.

House of Guinness will be released globally on Netflix on September 25, 2025. The season consists of eight one-hour episodes.

