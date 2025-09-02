When will Twinless premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Twinless is a dark comedy psychological film slated for release in the U.S. on September 5, 2025. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, where it won the Audience Award for a dramatic feature.

Twinless features Dylan O'Brien, who takes on a dual role as twin brothers Roman and Rocky, and James Sweeney as Dennis. Sweeney also serves as a writer and director of this project. The supporting cast includes Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi, Tasha Smith, and Chris Perfetti in supporting roles.

The plot centers on two young men, Roman and Dennis, who meet in a support group for people who have lost their twin. Roman and Dennis form an unlikely, trauma-bonding friendship. However, the story takes a turn when it becomes clear that Dennis is hiding something about his connections to Roman's late sibling.

The cast of Twinless (2025)

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via Youtube/Lionsgate)

Below is a list of all the cast featured in the upcoming film:

Dylan O'Brien as Roman/Rocky

James Sweeney as Dennis

Lauren Graham as Lisa

Arkira Chantaratananond as Judy

Kody Harvard as Eric

Tasha Smith as Charlotte

Cree as Bianca

Crystal Anne Muñoz as Wanda

Katie Findlay as Lori

Susan Park as Sage

Aisling Franciosi as Marcie

Chris Perfetti as George

Davis King as Dean

Pauline Dorsey as Penny

Jack Clevenger as Chad

François Arnaud as Sammy

Alexa as Shelly

Alexander Jason Hanson as Jeff

Janee Dabney as Zoe

Marisa Dabney as Zelda

Jannette Bloom as Amber

Twinless trailer breakdown

The trailer begins with a somber tone, setting up a seemingly ordinary drama about two men grieving the loss of their twins. Viewers get glimpses of Dennis and Roman forming a friendship in a support group. The initial visuals lean into humor, with relatable dialogues that establish their bond.

However, as their friendship deepens, Roman becomes involved with Dennis' coworker, Marcie, hinting that things are not as they seem. The trailer withholds details, teasing a deeper, more complex story. The dialogue hints at secrets and emotional limits, such as Roman's line:

"I don't know my limits."

The last scenes of the trailer hint at a darker context, suggesting a psychological thriller. Without revealing the main plot point, it leaves the audience wondering about Dennis' true motivations and his connection to Roman's deceased twin.

What is Twinless about?

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate)

It is a dark comedy psychological drama which explores the difficult emotional ground of grief and a search for self-identity following a significant loss. Dylan O'Brien plays the protagonist Roman, who remains in shock over the death of his twin brother, Rocky. While attending a support group for "twinless twins," he meets Dennis, a quick-witted, emotionally sensitive man coping with a similar loss.

Both find special comfort in the fact that they have been "halved." However, the film contradicts the usual story of trauma bonding by exposing Dennis' sinister secret regarding his relationship with Rocky.

Twinless will be released on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

