Oscar-nominated Dances with Wolves star Graham Greene dies at 73

Graham Greene, an Oscar‑nominated actor best known for his role in Dances with Wolves, has died at the age of 73. His agent confirmed that he passed away in Toronto after a long illness. Greene’s performance as Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves brought him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken, Ontario, Greene was a member of the Oneida Nation. Before acting, he worked as a welder, draftsman, and audio technician. He began performing on stage in the 1970s in Canada and England. His television debut came in 1979 in The Great Detective, followed by his first film role in Running Brave in 1983.

Life and career of Graham Greene

Canada's Walk of Fame Unveiling Ceremony And 25th Anniversary Celebration - Source: Getty

Graham Greene's agent, Michael Greene, confirmed the news of the actor's passing and said he had faced a lengthy illness. In a statement given to Deadline on September 1, 2025, his agent said:

“He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed.”

He added:

“You are finally free."

Greene rose to prominence with his portrayal of Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves. The role earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor and marked the beginning of a long career in Hollywood. He went on to appear in films such as Thunderheart (1992), Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), and The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009).

On television, Greene appeared in Northern Exposure, Wolf Lake, Longmire, The Last of Us, Riverdale, and many more. His consistent work on both the big and small screen reflected the range of his career.

Graham Greene: Awards and tributes

Graham Greene attends the special screening of "Antlers" at Regal Essex Crossing on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Over the years, Greene received numerous awards. In 2000, he won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children and also earned a Gemini Award. He received a Canadian Screen Award for Seeds in 2024 and was celebrated with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for his lifelong contributions. Greene was also inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and appointed to the Order of Canada in 2015.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips wrote on X:

"Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73. From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship. An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother."

SAG-AFTRA recognized him as a pioneer for Indigenous representation and admired the influence of his contributions.

Graham Greene's roles contributed to changing the representation of Indigenous characters in film and television. His impact persists through the characters he brought to life and the opportunities he provided for others.

