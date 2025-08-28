Is The Twilight Saga coming to the theaters? Details explored

The Twilight Saga is coming back to theaters. Lionsgate announced that the complete film series will return to the big screen this fall. Fans will get a chance to watch all five films, starting with Twilight (2008) and ending with Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The return is timed for October 2025, with a nationwide release in the United States. Reports also confirm that the re-release will extend to international markets, giving audiences worldwide the opportunity to revisit the franchise in cinemas.

Ad

The announcement follows 16 years since the first film’s release. The studio has said the theatrical run will include exclusive content and upgraded presentation formats. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner’s performances as Bella, Edward, and Jacob will once again be showcased on the big screen.

The re-release is not linked to a sequel or a spinoff but focuses entirely on reintroducing the original saga to a new and existing audience. While excitement has spread online, some fans remain unclear if this move signals future projects. For now, Lionsgate has confirmed only the return of the original five movies in theaters.

Ad

Trending

Why The Twilight Saga is returning to theaters

A family moment returns as The Twilight Saga heads back to theaters in 2025. (Image via Prime Video)

Lionsgate’s official statement reveals that the choice to revive The Twilight Saga was made to honor the franchise's legacy. The movies together earned more than $3.3 billion globally at the box office during their initial release. The re-release is designed to reintroduce the series to younger viewers who might not have seen it in theaters.

Ad

Reports indicated that the screenings are set to start in October 2025. The release will showcase all five films weekly, allowing viewers to experience the saga on the big screen once more. Lionsgate has announced that cinemas will present restored versions of the movies, although no additional scenes have been included.

Moreover, Lionsgate is working with Fathom Events for the re-release. Fathom, recognized for reintroducing classic films to cinemas, has announced its participation via official social media posts. Promotional teasers feature Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner along with the tagline “Forever Begins Again,” igniting extensive speculation.

Ad

The promotional campaign also aligns with the 20th anniversary of the launch of Stephenie Meyer’s initial Twilight book, which came out in October 2005. This anniversary provides additional context for the timing of the re-release, connecting it to the beginnings of the tale that started the worldwide sensation.

What fans can expect from The Twilight Saga re-release

Edward and Bella prepare for battle in The Twilight Saga, returning to theaters. (Image via Prime Video )

Fans can expect a structured release plan starting with Twilight and ending with Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Reports detail that the films will return sequentially to create a cinematic marathon effect. Screenings will also include behind-the-scenes clips and interviews compiled by the studio for this run.

Ad

International territories, including parts of Asia and Europe, are also part of the distribution plan. However, release schedules may differ across regions. While some fans speculated about potential sequels or new adaptations, Lionsgate clarified through its statement that this is a rerelease event, not an expansion of the story.

The official Twilight and Lionsgate social media accounts have been releasing teasers, including images of Bella, Edward, and Jacob stacked together in a dark backdrop with the words “Forever Begins Again” and “This October.” These posts were captioned “Tomorrow,” suggesting further updates. Taylor Lautner himself interacted with fans by commenting on the announcement, adding to the buzz surrounding the return.

Ad

Some fans on social media linked the rerelease to the Halloween season, suggesting that October was selected because of the saga’s vampire and werewolf themes. Others speculated that the rerelease may serve as a lead-up to the animated Twilight reboot currently in early development, although Lionsgate has clarified that the two are separate projects.

Cast and franchise background

The Twilight Saga’s family moments return with the rerelease in theaters. (Image via Prime Video)

The films of The Twilight Saga featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner in main roles, with notable performances by Anna Kendrick, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, and Billy Burke. The collection consists of five movies: Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Ad

The franchise draws inspiration from the popular novels by Stephenie Meyer. The initial movie, helmed by Catherine Hardwicke, was produced with a modest budget yet earned more than $408 million globally, exceeding projections. As time passed, the series generated over $3.3 billion worldwide.

At the 15th anniversary celebration of Twilight on November 21, 2023, Hardwicke told The Hollywood Reporter that the narrative still connects with audiences as it embodies the feeling of first love.

“Everybody wants to have that first love. That’s just undeniable. That’s just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that’s like a drug…. And that’s what I was really trying to create in the movie.”

Ad

The saga not only kickstarted the careers of its three leads but also highlighted its supporting cast. Anna Kendrick, known for her role as Jessica Stanley, shared her thoughts on her experience in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast released on October 23, 2024. She clarified that although certain cast members experienced significant scrutiny, she escaped it because of her minor role.

“You know? I think that a lot of the folks that were in the movie, even in the later movies, as long as you were a supernatural character, if you had one line, you couldn't leave your hotel room. People were crazy, and people were criticizing, 'Oh, but she has green eyes in the book,' or whatever. And I just didn't have to deal with any of that,” she said.

Ad

The announcement quickly generated extensive responses across the internet. Numerous fans shared their excitement about experiencing the event in theaters again, while some showed interest in the potential bonus features that could be added. Content from official accounts amassed thousands of comments, indicating that the franchise continues to maintain a robust online presence.

Taylor Lautner contributed to the conversations in two ways. He reacted with an emoji to Lionsgate’s announcement post, and in a TikTok video on November 16, 2024, he humorously suggested that Bella ought to have chosen Jacob over Edward. This lighthearted comment reignited the ongoing rivalry between Team Edward and Team Jacob, illustrating that fan conversations persist even over ten years after the last movie.

Ad

The Twilight Saga’s cultural impact

Jacob and Bella’s tense moments in The Twilight Saga will once again play in cinemas. (Image via Prime Video)

The Twilight Saga has continued to be included in cultural discussions since its debut. The series sparked worldwide fanbases, motivated conventions, and established online groups that continue to thrive in 2025. The movies also added to music and popular culture, with tracks like Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years closely linked to the series.

The reissue further emphasizes the franchise’s impact and indicates sustained interest in its themes and characters. In addition to the return to theaters, an animated reboot of Twilight is said to be in the works, although it is unrelated to the October event. The rerelease is framed as a chance for fans to experience Bella, Edward, and Jacob’s story in its original movie format, while also presenting the saga to a new audience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More