10 dark reimaginations of iconic sitcoms: Wednesday, The Bradys, and more

Several iconic sitcoms defined the '90s and early 2000s. They served as reminders that things will be okay with the help of family, friends, and a laugh track. For several eras, these shows have stood the test of time. They have spawned reboots for seasoned fans to dip their toes in nostalgia, and new fans to rediscover memorable media.

Iconic sitcoms have often returned in new forms. The Addams Family came back in Netflix’s hit Wednesday (2022–present), while The Brady Bunch returned as a soap-style show in The Bradys (1990). These revivals kept the essence of the originals but added fresh twists with noticeable tonal shifts.

Wednesday, The Bradys, and other dark reimaginations of iconic sitcoms

1) Wednesday (2022-present)

Reboot of The Addams Family (1964-1966)

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Before Jenna Ortega became the face of the modern-day Wednesday Addams, the family of six was a comic strip turned into a black and white television show, with weird quirks and supernatural abilities.

The show (and later the movies), though more macabre than regular sitcoms, snuck a peek at their domestic life while celebrating their oddities in full glory and humor.

While Wednesday might not be a direct reboot, the characters and the central idea are the same. It condenses the uniqueness of the original while giving it a young-adult twist, with a spooky murder mystery at Wednesday's prep school. The gothic morbidity that The Addams Family is most known for remains intact.

Streaming platform: Netflix

2) The Bradys (1990)

Sequel to The Brady Bunch (1969-1974)

The siblings from The Brady Bunch (Image via Paramount+)

The 1970s were defined by the antics of the blended Brady family and their multicolored lives on television. Mike Brady, a widowed father with three sons, Greg, Peter, and Bobby, married Carol Martin, who has three daughters. Together, the family of eight faced life's music with relentless optimism.

The cult classic came back with The Bradys, a continuation of where things ended in the original sitcom. 15 years later, the six siblings are adults, and things plummeted headfirst into soap opera territory.

The characters became jaded adults, battling long-term injuries and alcoholism. It was a dark reimagining like no one expected. The show promptly got cancelled after 6 episodes with low ratings.

Streaming platform: The Brady Bunch is available on Paramount+.

3) The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

Reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996-2003)

The cast of the show (Image via Netflix)

The '90s redefined pop culture with fun but empowered female characters in the young adult television space. Case in point: Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Melissa Joan Hart bewitched viewers with her adventures as she tried to become the best sorcerer she could be. The show's seven-season run, complete with memorable character dynamics between Sabrina and her quirky aunts, remains a cult classic.

Over two decades later, her legacy was revisited with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The supernatural show went many steps away from its sitcom predecessor, exploring Sabrina's inner conflicts as a half-human, half-witch, with more high-stakes storylines and an impending apocalypse. Its tone and feel, with cannibalism and sacrificial rituals, felt decidedly darker.

Streaming platform: Netflix

4) One Day at a Time (2017-2020)

Reboot of One Day at a Time (1975-1984)

The cast of the reboot (Image via Netflix)

The original One Day at a Time revolved around a divorced single mother named Ann Romano trying to raise her witty daughters, Julie and Barbara. It was loud in its feminist message and unapologetically funny even in the toughest circumstances. Created by Whitney Blake and Allan Mannings, it is considered a timeless classic for capturing relatable, everyday humor.

While the 2017 reboot of the sitcom did bring back the nostalgia with the iconic Rita Moreno in the ensemble cast, the show tipped towards darker undertones. It had plenty of time for jokes and misadventures, but gave space to discuss socio-political issues like immigration, racism, and mental health issues. Lydia's struggles with PTSD as an Army Veteran were one of the more serious highlights.

Streaming platform: Netflix

5) Bel-Air (2022-present)

Reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

The cast of Bel-Air (Image via Peacock)

Will Smith's iconic '90s sitcom changed the pop culture landscape, making space for unconventional and character-driven storylines that stand the test of time. With the catchy theme song, the viral Ashley-Will dance meme, and the memorable quotes, the show is still remembered fondly for redefining representation with humor and nuance.

The reboot brought back the same set of characters with a brand new cast, and completely changed the sitcom's tone. Andy and Susan Borowitz's vision is charged with socio-cultural tension in the intersection of race and wealth. There is humor within this gritty premise, but the result is very different from the inspiration.

Streaming platform: Peacock

6) Riverdale (2017-2023)

Reboot of The Archie Show (1968-1969) and the comic books

Riverdale takes Archie's into supernatural territory (Image via Netflix)

The original sitcom is a straight-out-of-the-comics animated adaptation, widely known and beloved, and the 2017 drama banked on the established success of the characters. Centered around teenager Archie and his love triangle with Betty and Veronica, the show was a fun take on young adulthood. They played in a band, hung out at Pop Tate's, and lived a carefree life.

The reboot started that way, establishing the high school kids and their larger-than-life problems in romance, classes, and at home. But things went sideways too quickly, as Riversale plunged into supernatural elements like vampirism, cults, and resurrections, becoming a jarring re-interpretation of the iconic sitcom.

Streaming platform: Netflix

7) Fuller House (2016-2020)

Sequel to Full House (1987-1995)

The original cast came back for the reboot (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Full House followed TV legends such as John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, and the Olsen twins in an unconventional family setup as they gave communal living a try. Danny Tanner, a widowed father, got his brother-in-law Jesse and his childhood best friend Joey to raise his three daughters. It is a recipe for chaos, and their unlikely bond intensified in the process.

With most of the original cast members reuniting for the sequel, Fuller House promised to be a riot like the original. However, underneath the cast's nostalgic appearances, the themes got too dark. From D.J.'s death and the characters facing the harshness of the real world to Danny Tanner experiencing a full-blown midlife crisis, the show's funny facade falls off quickly.

Streaming platform: Netflix

8) Good Times: Black Again (2024)

Reboot of Good Times (1974-1979)

The animated reboot (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

As television's first African-American sitcom, Good Times is a cornerstone for representation and nuanced humor, and is a timeless classic that fans love to rewatch.

So, when an animated reboot was announced, curiosity piqued, and everyone wanted to know how the reboot would fill such big shoes. But there was some hope, with the original show creator Norman Lear as executive producer.

The reboot proved more controversial than anything else, perpetuating what fans considered harmful stereotypes about the Black community. It was criticized for taking a dark turn that had no connection to the original and for using the brand name to get press. The humor bordered on crass and offensive, and the tonality shifted from iconic sitcom to confusing dramedy.

Streaming platform: Netflix

9) The Conners (2018-2025)

Spin-off of Roseanne (1988-1997)

Roseanne's reboot did not feature the titular character (Image via YouTube/ABC)

After controversial comments by the lead actor and titular character, Roseanne Barr, the original was forcefully cancelled from getting an eleventh season. Instead, a spin-off called The Conners was born, with the rest of the cast reprising their roles. This meant that the spin-off had to take a dark turn, and it did, with Roseanne killed off-screen by an opioid overdose.

The new show used humor as a coping mechanism more than a celebration of life like its predecessor, making it a dark reimagination of the iconic sitcom. However, the pay-off was well-received, with fans praising the writing for retaining the soul of the Conner family amidst hardships and grief.

Streaming platform: ABC

10) Mockingbird Lane (2012)

Reboot of The Munsters (1964-1966)

The cast of the show (Image via NBC)

Star Trek writer Bryan Fuller decided to bring the Munster family back to life in this NBC Halloween special. However, it failed to take off. Mockingbird Lane tried to recreate the magic of The Munsters, a show about a family of monsters. Spooky characters surprised fans with humor, and they loved the refreshing take on family sitcoms.

However, the dark reimagination went tonally too far with the family, making them too edgy and gothic to relate to. It turned the spotlight on their moral conflicts and Eddie Munster's identity as a werewolf. This took away from the central theme, which was about finding ways to feel normal despite one's quirks and oddities.

Streaming platform: Peacock

Fans of iconic sitcoms can also check out Teen Wolf (2011-2017). It is a dark re-interpretation of the goofy 1985 movie of the same name.

