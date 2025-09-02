7 Taylor Kitsch Movies and Shows to Watch if You Love Him in 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'

Taylor Kitsch has established a strong career in Hollywood over nearly two decades. The Canadian performer brings intensity to every role he adapts. His work spans action films and television dramas. Taylor Kitsch gained recognition through modeling at the start of his career and eventually transitioned to acting.

He moved to Los Angeles to pursue bigger opportunities in the entertainment world. His first breakthrough came in 2006 when he landed several projects. Taylor Kitsch continues to captivate viewers with his engaging performances. His latest performance in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf displays his talent once again.

The prequel show expands the character Ben Edwards from the former show. Fans of Taylor Kitsch will find plenty of content to experience his extensive filmography.

His range covers westerns, war dramas, and crime thrillers. Every project displays his commitment to natural character portrayal. The following seven shows and movies highlight what Taylor Kitsch has to offer.

Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights, John Carter, and four other Taylor Kitsch shows and movies to watch if you liked him in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

1) Friday Night Lights

This series stands as the defining performance of Taylor Kitsch's career.He portrays the role of Tim Riggins across five seasons of this acclaimed drama show. The story follows a high school football team in Texas. Tom serves as the team's fullback and resident troublemaker.

His character tackles family problems and personal demons throughout the show. Taylor Kitsch brought depth to what could have been a simple bad person stereotype.

The series earned multiple Emmy nominations and critical acclaim. Tim Riggins became a fan favourite character due to his vulnerability and loyalty. The show explores family, community, and growing up in rural America. Taylor Kitsch's performance helped establish him as a rising star in television.

Friday Night Lights is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Lone Survivor

This movie features Kitsch in a compelling war drama based on real events. He portrays Lieutenant Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL team leader.

The movie follows Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. Four SEALs face overwhelming Taliban forces after their mission fails. Kistch delivers a compelling performance as a failed officer.

The movie depicts an unbreakable brotherhood between the soldiers. Each team member encounters difficult choices during their fight for survival. Taylor Kitsch's portrayal honors the real Lieutenant Murphy's sacrifice. The movie received good reviews for its natural military action scenes.

This military drama is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) True Detective Season 2

Taylor Kitsch joined the second season of HBO's anthology show True Detective. He embodies the character of Paul Woodrugh, a struggling California Highway Patrol officer. Paul struggles with his past military service and sexuality. The character becomes involved in a complicated murder investigation.

The movie also allows Taylor Kitsch to work with seasoned actors like Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. The season explores the development of corruption in California's political landscape. Despite the mixed reviews for the overall season, Taylor Kitsch's acting received praise.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) John Carter

This big-budget movie offered Taylor Kitsch's first significant role. He plays the title character, a Civil War veteran transported to Mars. John Carter discovers he has superhuman capabilities on the alien planet. The movie adapts Edgar Rice Burrough's classic science fiction books.

Kitsch must navigate political conflicts in Martian civilizations. The film features elaborate action sequences and engaging visual effects. Despite its ambitious scope, the movie failed to connect with the viewers. Kitsch's acting anchors the fantastical story elements.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Savages

This film features Kitsch portraying Chon, a former Navy SEAL turned marijuana businessman. He starts working with his friend Ben to run a successful drug operation.

Their business attracts attention from a Mexican cartel. The cartel demands a partnership that the friends want to deny. Kitsch's character brings military experience to their business. The movie explores themes of moral compromise and violence.

Kitsch works with Blake Lively and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in this dark thriller based on the drug trade. His acting balances Chon's warrior background with his present lifestyle.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Only the Brave

The movie tells the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighting crew. Kitsch embodies the role of Christopher Mackenzie, one of the recognized firefighters. The film discusses their battle against the dangerous Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona. The fire claimed the lives of nineteen crew members. The actor's character represents the will and strength these men displayed daily.

The ensemble cast includes Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, and Miles Teller. Every actor portrays an actual individual who lost his life in the fire. Taylor Kitsch brings grace and nuance to his portrayal of MacKenzie.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Painkiller

This Netflix limited series, based on the opioid crisis, features Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger. Glen is a mechanic who becomes addicted to OxyContin after a work injury. The show examines how pharmaceutical companies contributed to the addiction that spreads like an epidemic.

Glen's tale represents millions of Americans affected by prescription drug abuse. Kitsch portrays the character's fall into addiction with authenticity.

The series also follows the Sackler empire and Purdue Pharma's role in the crisis. Matthew Broderick portrays Richard Sackler in a thrilling performance. Taylor plot provides the human face of this enormous tragedy.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Kitsch continues to adapt roles that challenge the audience and himself. His forthcoming performance in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf promises to deliver the same authenticity viewers expect. These seven productions display the talent and range that make him a fan favorite.

