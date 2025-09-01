Father Mother Sister Brother: Full list of cast and characters explored

Jim Jarmusch's projects feature understated, quirky observations of human relationships, and with his latest anthology film Father Mother Sister Brother, he is rounding up a cast to narrate a tale of familial dynamics.

The comedy-drama film premiered on August 31, 2025, during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where it is running for the Golden Lion. The film, distributed by Mubi, will open in U.S. theaters on December 24, 2025.

The anthology structure of Father Mother Sister Brother enables Jarmusch to examine various aspects of family relationships through a blend of close stories. The film features Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Adam Driver, and Mayim Bialik, among others.

Who stars in Father Mother Sister Brother?

1) Cate Blanchett as Timothea

Cate Blanchett stars in Father Mother Sister Brother as Timothea, the sister of Lilith in chapter one of the film. Blanchett is an internationally recognized actor, having won two Academy Awards and several BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

She gained prominence with her lead role in Elizabeth (1998) and gave Oscar-winning performances in The Aviator (2004) and Blue Jasmine (2013). Blanchett's range extends from big-budget blockbusters such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok to dramas like Carol and Tár.

2) Vicky Krieps as Lilith

Vicky Krieps plays Lilith, whose appearance in Father Mother Sister Brother follows her visit to her mother with her sister.

Krieps became a global name after her breakout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread (2017), starring opposite Daniel Day-Lewis. She has since delivered acclaimed performances in Bergman Island (2021), Hold Me Tight (2021), and Corsage (2022), for which she took home the European Film Award for Best Actress.

3) Adam Driver as Jeff

Adam Driver plays the part of Jeff in the movie, marking another collaboration with acclaimed directors following his work with Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, and Leos Carax. The film follows Jeff's visit to rural New Jersey.

Driver initially gained fame through HBO's Girls (2012–2017), before starring in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Kylo Ren. His dramatic work in Marriage Story (2019) and BlacKkKlansman (2018) brought him consecutive Academy Award nominations. Driver has also been lauded for his performances in more subdued films like Paterson (2016).

4) Mayim Bialik as Emily

Mayim Bialik, who is known for her work in television, stars as Jeff's sibling, Emily, in the movie. Bialik became a household name with the 1990s sit-com Blossom and later re-established herself with her Emmy-nominated performance in The Big Bang Theory (2010–2019) as Amy Farrah Fowler.

Aside from acting, Bialik holds a PhD in neuroscience, which has influenced both her career decisions and public persona. She has also hosted Jeopardy! in recent years.

Here is the list of other cast members:

Indya Moore as Skye

Luka Sabbat as Billy

Tom Waits as father (chapter one)

Charlotte Rampling as mother (chapter two).

What is Father Mother Sister Brother about?

The movie is a triptych, with three pairs of grown-up children reconnecting or attempting to with estranged parents in remote areas of the globe. In chapter one, siblings Emily (played by Mayim Bialik) and Jeff (played by Adam Driver) pay a visit to their offbeat father (Tom Waits) in rural New Jersey.

The second part is in Dublin, as sisters Timothea (Cate Blanchett) and Lilith (Vicky Krieps) meet their emotionally closed-off mother (Charlotte Rampling) for an annual tea.

The third part is in Paris, with twins Skye (Indya Moore) and Billy (Luka Sabbat) sorting through their deceased parents' belongings, facing memories and the unknowable aspects of what their parents were.

The movie is set to release on December 24, 2025.

