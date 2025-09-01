The Long Walk movie offers the option to watch it earlier, but viewers must complete their own long walk

The Long Walk early screening asks viewers to watch the movie while walking on treadmills. It allows them to see the film before release, with seats replaced by treadmills. Viewers must walk at least three miles per hour. They must keep pace, or they leave early. It is meant to mimic The Long Walk story, which features a walking contest where slowing down leads to death.

This screening mirrors that rule without harming viewers. It leaves some details unclear, treating pacing and removal lightly. It does not specify how many warnings are given, how exact the pace must be, or if breaks are allowed. The uncertainty adds to the experience.

The early event is private, held for a select group in Los Angeles. It offers a first look at The Long Walk before its general release. While it mirrors the story's rules, it withholds full detail, leaving open how strict the treadmill rule is. It does not explain how long viewers must walk. It does not give full context and invites interest without full clarity.

The Long Walk treadmill screening rules and access

The Long Walk still shows Mark Hamill as the Major addressing contestants before the march. (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

The screening takes place at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles on August 30, 2025. It is an influencers-only event confirmed by the theater itself. All seats have been replaced with treadmills, and attendees must keep a pace of at least three miles per hour for the 108-minute runtime. If they slow down, they are escorted out before the movie ends.

The treadmill screening is not open to the public. Participants were chosen from influencers and the press. It serves as a marketing activation ahead of release. The Culver Theater confirmed hosting but gave no further details, and Lionsgate also declined comment. Social media reactions included actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, who described it as a “fun marketing idea” in an X post on August 29, 2025.

The event mirrors the rules of Stephen King’s novel. In the story, boys must walk above three miles per hour or face warnings and eventual execution. The screening enforces treadmill walking at the same pace, though viewers are simply removed from the venue if they cannot keep up. A press release stated that those who fail will be pulled out of the theater, though it is not clear if warnings are issued before removal.

Participants must walk for the entire runtime, covering more than five miles. This endurance test ties the promotional event directly to the film's premise. The cast also experienced extensive walking during filming.

Tut Nyuot explained to EW on July 25, 2025, at San Diego Comic-Con that they filmed one scene per day due to the physical demands. He said the cast walked between eight and fifteen miles daily. Garrett Wareing recorded 25,000 to 30,000 steps per day. As reported by CinemaBlend on August 7, 2025, the cast walked nearly 300 miles while shooting the film.

Everything to know about The Long Walk

The Long Walk still shows Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty in a tense moment (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

The Long Walk is directed by Francis Lawrence, best known for The Hunger Games films. The film is based on Stephen King’s 1979 novel of the same name, originally published under the name Richard Bachman. The story follows 50 teenage boys in a dystopian America who must walk at a steady pace of three miles per hour or more. If they fall below that pace, they receive warnings, and after the third warning, they are executed. The contest continues until only one competitor remains.

The cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Garrett Wareing, and Joshua Odjick as contestants in the walk. Mark Hamill portrays the Major, the authority figure in charge of the contest, while Judy Greer and Roman Griffin Davis appear in supporting roles.

The Long Walk is scheduled to open nationwide on September 12, 2025. The theatrical release will feature traditional seating, unlike the treadmill preview event. Tickets are now on sale, giving audiences the chance to see the adaptation in theaters across the country.

The treadmill screening gave a glimpse of the story's challenge, but the full movie will soon be available to all. For those eager to see how the story unfolds on the big screen, The Long Walk offers a chance to experience one of King’s most enduring tales.

Mark the release date and be ready to witness the film when it arrives.

