Did Jacob Elordi get emotional as Frankenstein earned a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival?

Jacob Elordi broke down in tears as Frankenstein received a 13-minute standing ovation during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, August 30, 2025. As seen in the videos from the premiere, which have been circulating on social media, the 28-year-old actor, dressed in a traditional black suit and bow tie, put his hand on his chest and looked at the audience as they clapped.Elordi can be seen wiping tears off his face before goofing around, doing a quick celebratory dance, while standing between his co-stars. During the lengthy applause, Jacob Elordi can also be seen hugging the movie's writer and director, Guillermo del Toro, and his co-star, Mia Goth, before bowing his head to the audience.The Euphoria actor stars as &quot;the Creature&quot; in the movie adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 gothic novel about a scientist creating a sentient creature who later became a monster. Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, Oscar Isaac, and Felix Kammerer also star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.&quot;Frankenstein&quot; cast at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Image via Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)After its premiere in Venice, the film will have a limited three-week theatrical release on October 17, 2025, before it arrives on streaming worldwide on November 7, only on Netflix.Jacob Elordi's transformation as &quot;the Creature&quot; in Frankenstein reportedly takes ten hours of makeupJacob Elordi is Victor Frankenstein's (Oscar Isaac) &quot;the Creature,&quot; aka the monster, in Frankenstein. And, according to the actor, the transformation to turn him into the monster took hours sitting in a makeup chair daily, while shooting for the film.He told Variety in an interview, published on August 20, 2025, that it takes around ten hours of makeup to get him into the character of Frankenstein's monster while filming on their sets in Toronto and Scotland. About the grueling amount of time spent even before the cameras go off, he said:&quot;You throw away time when you make a film like this. I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving to spend almost half a day on his makeup, Jacob Elordi told the outlet that sometimes, he would arrive at the makeup trailer at ten in the evening and do overnights to make it to his early call time the following day.The 13-minute applause during the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which People noted as the longest in this year's festival, serves as a worthy conclusion to the cast and crew's hard work. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is the latest of Jacob Elordi's most notable projects, especially considering that he was a last-minute addition to the film.Andrew Garfield was originally tapped to play Victor Frankenstein's monster. However, he had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. Elordi reportedly had to step in but was nervous about meeting del Toro for the first time over Zoom. He told Variety that he had to wait nine days to get the confirmation that he got the role.Jacob Elordi will be back as Nate Jacob in Euphoria season 3, which is expected to release sometime in 2026.