Benedict Cumberbatch's emotionally charged Theo Rose in The Roses (2025) showed fans less of his mystical superhero side. In the dark comedy drama directed by Jay Roach, his seemingly picture-perfect marriage with Ivy Rose (Olivia Coleman) cracks, fumes, and dramatically explodes, bringing out a deeply flawed human shaped by his insecurities.

While the actor is known for playing Dr. Strange in the MCU, his character-driven roles are praised for their nuance and intensity. From the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock (2010-2017) to the Academy Award-nominated Alan Turing in The Imitation Game (2014), here are must-watch Benedict Cumberbatch roles for fans of The Roses.

Sherlock, The Imitation Game, and other Benedict Cumberbatch roles for fans of The Roses

1) Sherlock (2010-2017)

Cumberbatch as the titular character (Image via Hulu)

Sherlock and his roommate, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) of 221 Baker Street, London, is not an ordinary duo. Sherlock's exceptional intellect and razor-sharp memory, combined with Watson's grounded logic, put them on the map as the crime-solving team to watch out for. But with arch-nemesis Moriarty lurking in the shadows, Sherlock must remain on his toes.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes and Theo Rose are day and night characters. While Sherlock is the deeply intellectual, confident, and borderline egotistical detective who likes going after evil for fun, Theo Rose is less sure of his abilities as a failed architect-turned-stay-at-home dad with an inferiority complex. But they meet in the middle as intensely flawed and interesting characters.

Where to watch: Hulu/Prime Video

2) The Imitation Game (2014)

The mathematician Alan Turing (Image via YouTube/StudioCanalUK)

Does one's genius come at the cost of their personal life? This is the question that Morten Tyldum's biographical thriller seeks to answer. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Alan Turing, the genius mathematician who aids a team at Bletchley Park to crack German codes during World War II. But amidst political strife, his personal life as a closeted homosexual man in a country that criminalized it is in shambles.

In one of his most raw and heartbreaking roles, Cumberbatch portrays the complexities of a man who swore allegiance to a country that criminalized his true nature. His poignant performance earned critical and commercial praise, with a best actor nomination at the 2015 Oscars. It also received seven other nominations, with Graham Moore winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

3) The Power of the Dog (2021)

Cumberbatch plays the manipulative Phil (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In 1925, in Montana, brothers Phil and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) own and run a ranch. Phil's cruel charisma clashes with George's gentle demeanor, but things escalate out of control when George marries widowed inn owner Rose (Kirsten Dunst). Psychological torture ensues when Phil's toxic masculinity slowly corrupts every crevice of Rose's and her son Peter's minds.

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses might be flawed, but his portrayal of Phil is straight-up evil. He deals with the art of manipulation, contributing to the movie's slow-burning anxiety and having fans squirming in their seats in discomfort. It was critically acclaimed in large part due to director Jane Campion's ability to dig deep into every character's flaw, earning Oscar, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice Awards.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

The movie is based on the true story of artist Louis Wain (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Louis Wain's eccentric, creative, and marvelous life as an artist is underscored by family responsibility, a forbidden love story, and the highs and lows of life in 19th-century London. His life with his dying wife, Emily, changes when they take in a stray kitten. What follows is a saga of feline artistry that will become Louis's legacy.

In this Will Sharpe biographical drama, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character, whose tragedies shape his life's major moments. The movie explores gut-wrenching grief through his eyes, with moments of inspiration and hope, largely because of Louis's journey with cats. It is a combination of visual artistry and the actor living and breathing Louis Wain's trials and tribulations.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Patrick Melrose (2018)

The actor in the titular role (Image via YouTube/SHOWTIME)

Patrick fights his inner demons, like parental neglect and abuse, by succumbing to his external ones, like drugs and alcohol. In this gritty and raw adaptation of Edward St Aubyn's semi-autobiographical novels, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character over five decades, detailing his struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

This David Nicholls miniseries is considered one of Cumberbatch's pivotal roles because of his ability to delve into the misery and surface-level distaste of Patrick's character and find a sweet spot that fans can empathize with, similar to Theo in The Roses. He does this by proving that Patrick is just another human underneath all the pomp and bluster. So his journey makes for riveting television.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

6) The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More (2024)

Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Fans of Wes Anderson's peculiar, colorful, and uncanny filmmaking will enjoy this anthology drama adapted from author Roald Dahl's short stories. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a gambling addict named Henry Sugar, a panic-stricken Henry Pope, and a make-up artist in two of the four stories involving gurus, rat catchers, and poisonous snakes.

With deadpan dialogue delivery interspersed with almost caricaturish visuals, the actors (including Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, and Dev Patel) breaking the fourth wall, and four unique stories that entertain from start to finish, this is an underrated Cumberbatch performance that The Roses fans must check out.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Cumberbatch as Peter (Image via YouTube/StudioCanalUK)

George Smiley (Gary Oldman), a former spy for the British Intelligence, is called out of retirement when the organization suspects a Soviet mole in their ranks. Set in the middle of the Cold War, the situation is do or die, and every move could prove fatal. Loyalties are tested as Smiley and his colleagues retrace the mission's steps.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Peter Guillman, Smiley's close ally and trusted mentee. In a morally murky environment, he is loyal, logical, and whip-smart, acting as Smiley's soundboard for moral and strategic conundrums. The actor's portrayal of the straight arrow earned him several award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor at the British Independent Film Awards.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

Fans can also watch Benedict Cumberbatch in the Star Trek and Hobbit franchises.

