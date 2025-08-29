"A sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully" - Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively for subpoenaing her in Justin Baldoni saga

Popular podcaster Megyn Kelly criticized Blake Lively for subpoenaing her in relation to her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Lively has been involved in a legal skirmish with her It Ends With Us co-star and producers since last year.On August 28, Megyn Kelly spoke about warding off Blake Lively's subpoenas against her, which asked to acquire Kelly's communications with Justin Baldoni. Kelly also claimed that the actress accused her of being paid by Baldoni. Speaking on her eponymous podcast, Kelly said:&quot;We can now reveal that we were among those targeted by Blake Lively. She actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her, because Blake was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own.&quot;Megyn Kelly then added that she did not submit any documents that Lively demanded, and the actress has now missed the deadline to further pursue her subpoena against the podcaster.&quot;In addition, she suggested that I was getting paid by Baldoni or by his lawyer, Brian Friedman, for my anti-Blake coverage, demanding to see all documents reflecting this alleged agreement or payment structure. This is how narcissistic this woman is. (...) News flash, Blake, I came to those conclusions totally organically. Don't give away your power, sweetheart. It was all you who made me unable to stand you. No man had anything to do with it,&quot; Kelly said.She continued:&quot;I am a member of the press. You are a sad, pathetic, untalented, narcissistic bully, and I will never back down to the likes of Blake Lively never, and her fight to harass me and my team ended in her getting nothing, nothing.&quot;Megyn Kelly is known for her strong criticism of Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. It all began when Lively accused Baldoni of alleged s*xual harassment and inappropriate workplace behaviour last December. The actor countersued Lively for extortion and invasion of privacy, but the lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Liman earlier this year.Blake Lively's team denies sending a subpoena to Megyn Kelly in Justin Baldoni saga&quot;It Ends With Us&quot; UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: GettyDespite Megyn Kelly's claims, Blake Lively's team denied sending her any subpoena in an official statement to The Post. Lively's team said:&quot;At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly. Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties’ retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint.&quot;The statement continued:&quot;Seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do.&quot;In the latter part of her show, Megyn Kelly also claimed she had &quot;nothing against&quot; Blake Lively. She claimed that when she first interviewed Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, she raised many of the accusations Lively had made in her first complaint. She described the interview as &quot;probing&quot;, but explained that she allegedly found Lively &quot;made up&quot; a lot of her claims.&quot;It was not until I saw how many allegations she clearly made up and reached the independent conclusion, as someone who practiced law for a decade and has been in journalism for two more, that she was glomming on to the Me Too movement to try to save her reputation, that I finally realized she's a terrible person,&quot; the podcaster said.Further, Megyn Kelly also alleged that Lively was mean to fans and other artists on the sets of the popular teen drama series, Gossip Girl. The actress played Serena Van Der Woodsen in the series. Kelly compared Lively's behaviour to her co-star, Leighton Meester, who was allegedly &quot;lovely' to everyone.Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuits against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dismissed by the court in June 2025. Moreover, Justin Baldoni's legal claims against The New York Times for allegedly tarnishing his reputation by publishing a hit piece against him were also dismissed. However, Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni is ongoing, and they are set to meet in court in March 2026.