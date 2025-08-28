Is Ryan Reynolds deleting Blake Lively's posts from his Instagram? Podcaster Dana Bowling's claims explored

Popular podcaster Dana Bowling has alleged that Ryan Reynolds is deleting posts featuring his wife, Blake Lively, from his Instagram. Her claims were based on her observation of Reynolds' Instagram account and his recent posts.On August 28, Dana Bowling shared a short clip on X, explaining her theory that Ryan Reynolds had wished Blake Lively. She claimed that Reynolds had deleted the post where he wished Lively a happy birthday on Instagram last year, after using the help of Grok AI.“The last time Ryan Reynolds posted about Blake Lively on his Instagram feed was on August 25, 2024, for her 37th birthday. He shared a carousel of photos with the caption praising her,” she said.Bowling then went on to quote the caption of the post, and read out: “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person.” Reynolds had also written that “witnessing her life” was something he could not take for granted. The podcaster continued:“So I guess there's even an article about it. Let's look at this post, because it's not on his feed. He's erased it from his feed. It's not there,” she said.However, Dana Bowling's claims are false. There is no evidence of Ryan Reynolds deleting any post featuring Blake Lively on Instagram. Firstly, the post she is referring to as “deleted” dates back to August 2023, and not August 2024. The post still exists on Reynolds' account with the same caption that Bowling read out in her video, at the time of this writing.Secondly, there is no evidence suggesting Ryan Reynolds shared a birthday post for Blake Lively last year, which he deleted. The article from People magazine, which Bowling quoted in her video, also does not include any such detail. Moreover, the People magazine article also correctly listed her post in question, dating back to 2023.When was the last time Ryan Reynolds posted about Blake Lively? Dana Bowling weighs inCelebrity Sightings In New York City - April 27, 2025 (Image via Getty)In her aforementioned video shared on X, Dana Bowling also claimed it is suspicious that Ryan Reynolds did not wish Blake Lively a happy birthday on Instagram this year. Lively turned 38 years old on August 25, 2025, and reposted several stories from friends and family who wished her on her birthday. Reynolds did not share any public posts about his wife on August 25.“Okay, you guys do the detective work with me. It's August 27, 2025, we're two days after Blake Lively's birthday, and a lot of you guys noticed yesterday, when she started sharing all these posts in her stories, that her husband, Ryan, posted nothing about her on her birthday two days ago. She didn't share anything from him,” Bowling said.Dana Bowling further said that what she found surprising was that Reynolds was actively posting on Instagram about “his soccer team, Wrexham,” but did not wish his wife through his account. She then explained that &quot;one of her dosers&quot; told her that they had not seen any “Blake Lively content from him to her.”The last post on Reynolds' account featuring Lively dates back to July 22, 2024, which is a collaborative post between them. It features an image of them kissing, seemingly on the sets of Deadpool and Wolverine, where Reynolds is dressed as his character. The post came much before Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us. Bowling said it is the last post she found on the account as well.“The only thing that I saw with her on his post was this, you have to scroll all the way down, over a year ago, to July 22, 2024 to get to this birthday post that she posted and collaborated with him. It was July 29 2024 or 22nd, where she's talking about their birthday. This is before It Ends With Us, before the big drama started,” she said.Another post of Ryan Reynolds features Lively, as pointed out by Dana Bowling in her video. It was shared on October 31, 2024, after they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as a family. Reynolds shared a series of images, including one mirror selfie with Lively.Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since September 2012. The couple shares four children, namely James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.