"Blake Lively pretty easy target": Zack Peter reacts to reports of Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds having a physical fight on Avengers: Doomsday set

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently shared his thoughts on reports that Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds fought on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the media personality posted a video on X with the caption:“Did Robert Downey Jr get into a fight with Ryan Reynolds on the set of Avengers: Doomsday over Blake Lively. Will Blake use this as new evidence of an ongoing untraceable smear campaign??”In the video, Zack mentioned that the alleged news of the fight was based on a blind item sent to the Blinded by the Item podcast. The media personality explained that Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds were not named but were presumably described as a “longtime A-plus comeback” actor and a “foreign-born A-minus-less” actor, respectively.“The blind item states that the two actors got into a physical altercation over comments made about each other's wives. I guess Ryan Reynolds allegedly made a joke about Robert Downey Jr.'s wife, which prompted him to make a comment about Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. And thus, a fight ensued,” Zack Peter explained.While the 32-year-old YouTube personality said that there is “no official confirmation” on whether or not Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, he further discussed the speculation and quipped:“These are two actors with some pretty big egos. Ryan does happen to think that he's pretty funny, so I can actually see him cracking a joke that he thought was hilarious. And let's be honest, Blake Lively is a pretty easy target right now, so if you're gonna p**s somebody off about their wife, it's very easy to come back at yours.”Zack Peter also mentioned that, according to the blind item, the two actors “eventually apologized” and made amends.Avengers: Doomsday marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCUAvengers: Doomsday marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 60-year-old American actor will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming film, set to release on December 18, 2026. He previously starred as the Avengers superhero Iron Man, who sacrificed himself in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. According to People, Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. They also directed previous films, including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.RDJ during Marvel Studios Panel At SDCC (Image via Getty)According to Elle, while the story of the film is still under wraps, it will feature an ensemble cast besides Robert Downey Jr. Rebecca Romijn, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, and James Marsden will play Mystique, Professor X, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Beast, and Cyclops, respectively. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, Danny Ramirez, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Winston Duke, and Simu Liu will also have roles. As per Elle, RDJ appeared as Doom in Marvel’s Fantastic Four film in a mid-credits scene. Notably, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also reportedly confirmed to appear as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively.For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds has been in the headlines in connection to his wife, Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.