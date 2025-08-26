Perez Hilton claims he has no regret after calling Judge Liman "corrupt," "lap dog," & more following Blake Lively's subpoena

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently addressed calling names to Judge Lewis J. Liman. The judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is presiding over the ongoing legal battle between It Ends With Us actors, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the media personality joined fellow content creator Andy Signore on the latter’s YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, for an exclusive interview. While speaking of Blake Lively’s subpoena, Perez Hilton claimed that he has no regrets calling Judge Liman names, including “s*xy”, “corrupt”, and “lap dog” of the Hollywood actress.

When Andy Signore chimed, “You've been very confident with the judge in this case”, and asked Perez Hilton if he had “regrets,” the 47-year-old replied:

“I have a ton of regrets always. I wish that I could go back in time and change a lot of things. With regards to my letters to Judge Liman, I don't regret a single one… The reason that I was so confident in my communications with Judge Liman in the Southern District of New York is because I was fully prepared for worst-case scenario.”

This comes after Perez Hilton, last week on Wednesday, August 20, shared a video on his YouTube channel discussing his “final plea against Blake Lively.” In that video, the media personality complained about the judge favouring the actress.

“Because I defensively filed a motion for a protective order in his court in the Southern District of New York that automatically I subjected myself to his jurisdiction. Hell no. Hard no. However, her lap dog, Liman, who I think is biased, bought, corrupt in her pocket, did not make it easy for me,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, Hilton reportedly filed his first motion in an attempt to quash the subpoena that he received from Blake Lively on August 2, 2025, because of privacy concerns. In retaliation, the actress, as per Page Six, submitted a new court filing on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, calling out the YouTuber for posting over 500 “disparaging” contents about her.

Perez Hilton says he doesn’t want to “waste” his money on Blake Lively’s subpoena

During his August 25 appearance on Andy Signore’s Popcorned Planet, Perez Hilton called Blake Lively’s request for unmasking his sources “outlandish.” He further explained:

“I am an established, recognized, and respected reporter. I may not be the kind of reporter that she likes. She may look down upon this kind of reporting, but I am a reporter. And everything that I've done while gathering information and sharing it with the public has been in my role as a reporter.”

The media personality confirmed that he has not hired an attorney to fight Blake Lively’s subpoena. He said that he doesn’t want to “waste” his money on hiring a big attorney like Bryan Freedman because it could cost him “thousands of dollars.”

“I've had my fair share of lawsuits, and I knew right away what she was asking of me is privileged and protected information. I also knew right away, given the scale of this drama, you know, the players involved… I don't want to take money away from my children to fight Blake Lively. I don't want to waste that money and also give her the satisfaction of that.”

Perez also noted that he has chosen to handle the It Ends With Us drama all by himself because he is "confident" in the law. However, he added that Blake’s “very expensive” lawyers had outmanoeuvred him.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively has been fighting her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni since December 2024. She accused the actor of s*xual harassment on the set of the film and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

