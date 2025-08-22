"Go f*ck off": Zack Peter savagely responds to "Meghan Markle fans" who were allegedly "upset" with his As Ever Rosé wine review

  • home icon
By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:48 GMT
Zack Peter and Meghan Markle (Image via Getty)
Pop culture commentator Zack Peter recently reviewed Meghan Markle's brand's newly released rosé wine. On August 13, Peter shared a clip on X, where he reviewed the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé. In his candid review, he described the wine as "literally fine," though he found Markle's wine a bit overpriced.

It appears that someone online called out Zack Peter for reviewing the wine from As Ever. The podcaster has since responded to what he called "Meghan Markle fans" during his August 21 YouTube stream. Peter also shared a clip of his response on X.

"I just want to say to all the Meghan Markle fans, I understand that you're upset with me. I read all of your comments. I hear you. I know you didn't like my review of the wine, and so I would just like to take a moment while I have the chance to sincerely tell you to go f*ck off," Peter said.
In the video, Zack Peter clarified that he never said the wine was "bad." He recalled saying that those looking to invest in good wine should choose red over rosé. Nonetheless, he reiterated that the wine was fine and just pointed out the price point.

"I didn't even hate on the wine. I was like, "It's fine." I was like, I don't think it's worth $30 a bottle when you have to buy three bottles... If you wanted to just get the wine, you had to buy in $90 because the bottles were $30 each and you had to buy a mandatory of three bottles," Peter said.
He further said that, in his opinion, "it was not worth it," adding that one can get more options at common retailers like Trader Joe's or Ralphs.

Zack Peter also mentioned that this was the third time in a month he had been canceled. Earlier, he faced backlash from Perez Hilton fans after criticizing Hilton for his controversial letter to a judge. A day later, he was involved in an online altercation with Without a Crystal Ball host Katie Joy.

What did Zack Peter say about Meghan Markle's wine in his review?

In his review video, the host of No Filter With Zack Peter said he expected his review to spark divided reactions, and some possibly canceling or hating him for reviewing the wine.

"I did it for you, ultimately, okay? I bought Meghan Markle’s wine so that you don’t have to," Peter added.

He said that he liked the wrapping and said that he would give his "honest review." Peter mentioned that some of his followers would not like it if he found the wine; he appreciated the wine. However, he went on with his review and called it "fresh and summery" after smelling it. After tasting it, Peter said:

"I wouldn’t say it’s the best rosé I’ve ever had, but it’s not bad. It’s not overly sweet. It’s not overly fragrant. It’s fine. Like it’s literally fine," he remarked.

However, as mentioned earlier, Zack Peter criticized the price of Meghan Markle's wine, saying he didn't find it "worth $30."

Meghan Markle's lifestyle label, As Ever, released its Napa Valley rosé wine on August 5, a day after the Duchess' birthday.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Shubham Soni
